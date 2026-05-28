Touch of Grey Rescue finds loving homes for Senior and Special Needs K-9s

We envision a World where dogs no longer must suffer or be euthanized because of age, medical issues, or special needs. And we will continue to save one dog at a time until that World exists. And although Touch of Grey Rescue does not intend to ever have a shelter, we are looking into building a sanctuary of sorts.

Touch of Grey Rescue’s long-term goal is to acquire land and build “Tucker’’s Rainbow Bridge and Memorial Garden” as a place where visitors can come and walk their dogs, spread ashes of their beloved pets, and reflect.

We hope to have a Welcome Center, along with an intake and adoption center, on that land, and are considering using it to provide sanctuary to other homeless animals as well.

If you are interested in being part of this planning committee to help us save more senior and special needs dogs, in addition to other homeless animals, please reach out to wendy@touchofgreyrescue.com

The 3 Q’s

1) Quality of Life – We believe in quality of life over quantity of years. Our number one goal is to give every dog we rescue the best life possible for as much time as they have left. We will never keep a dog alive that is physically or mentally suffering, and we will use whatever medications are necessary to eliminate pain and provide comfort.

2) Quality of Medical Care – We will not take in a dog we aren’t prepared to spend thousands on. We will pay for any medical diagnostics or procedures they need to be at their best, and if needed, we will fundraise.

3) Quality of Foster Care – We will only accept those fosters into our program who will care for these dogs at or above the level we expect. Our fosters should be prepared to address a wide range of medical or behavioral issues.

Every Life Matters

At Touch of Grey Rescue, we often save some of the oldest, sickest and/or most medically complicated dogs. This is because we believe every life matters. Every single dog, regardless of how bad off they are when we find them, deserves a chance to show us what they have.

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Touch of Grey

