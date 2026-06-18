Save Our Indian River Lagoon needs volunteers to educate the community about the impact the upcoming half-cent sales tax referendum will have on the IRL

The Save Our Indian River Lagoon (SOIRL) Program is a voter-approved initiative in Brevard County aimed at restoring the health of the Indian River Lagoon through pollution reduction, habitat restoration, and community engagement.

Brevard County voters will decide on the tax renewal in the November 3, 2026 ballot, ensuring continued funding for lagoon restoration projects bluewaterhealthyliving.com.

Each dollar invested in the program is estimated to return $24 to the regional economy, highlighting both environmental and economic benefits bluewaterhealthyliving.com.

Program Overview

The SOIRL program was established in 2016 through a half-cent sales tax approved by Brevard County voters to fund projects that reduce nitrogen and phosphorus pollution, remove legacy muck, and restore natural filtration systems in the lagoon brevardfl.gov+1.

Over its first ten years, the program has funded hundreds of projects, including dredging, septic system upgrades, stormwater improvements, and seagrass restoration helpthelagoon.org+1.

The program emphasizes transparency and citizen oversight, with monthly oversight committee meetings and public reporting on project progress and finances brevardfl.gov+1.

The program is funded by the half-cent sales tax, which generates approximately $800 million over ten years if renewed.

How to Support