Save Our Indian River Lagoon needs volunteers to educate the community about the impact the upcoming half-cent sales tax referendum will have on the IRL
The Save Our Indian River Lagoon (SOIRL) Program is a voter-approved initiative in Brevard County aimed at restoring the health of the Indian River Lagoon through pollution reduction, habitat restoration, and community engagement.
Brevard County voters will decide on the tax renewal in the November 3, 2026 ballot, ensuring continued funding for lagoon restoration projects bluewaterhealthyliving.com.
Each dollar invested in the program is estimated to return $24 to the regional economy, highlighting both environmental and economic benefits bluewaterhealthyliving.com.
Program Overview
The SOIRL program was established in 2016 through a half-cent sales tax approved by Brevard County voters to fund projects that reduce nitrogen and phosphorus pollution, remove legacy muck, and restore natural filtration systems in the lagoon brevardfl.gov+1.
Over its first ten years, the program has funded hundreds of projects, including dredging, septic system upgrades, stormwater improvements, and seagrass restoration helpthelagoon.org+1.
The program emphasizes transparency and citizen oversight, with monthly oversight committee meetings and public reporting on project progress and finances brevardfl.gov+1.
The program is funded by the half-cent sales tax, which generates approximately $800 million over ten years if renewed.
How to Support
- Attend Oversight Committee Meetings: Held monthly to review project progress and finances brevardfl.gov.
- Volunteer: Participate in shoreline plantings, oyster reef building, and habitat monitoring Space Coast Daily.
- Stay Informed: Subscribe to newsletters, follow project updates, and engage with educational events brevardfl.gov+1.
- Advocate for Tax Renewal: Voting in favor of the half-cent sales tax renewal ensures continued funding for critical restoration projects bluewaterhealthyliving.com.
The SOIRL program represents a comprehensive, science-based, and community-driven effort to restore the Indian River Lagoon, addressing decades of pollution while promoting sustainable environmental stewardship and economic benefits for Brevard County.