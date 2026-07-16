Restore Our Shores (ROS) is a long-term conservation initiative by the East Coast Zoological Foundation focused on restoring the Indian River Lagoon (IRL) ecosystem, with oyster reefs as a central part of their work restoreourshores.org.

Why Oysters Matter

Oysters are keystone species in the IRL, filtering up to 50 gallons of water per day, helping control harmful algae blooms, protecting shorelines, and supporting diverse marine life restoreourshores.org. Their decline has reduced water quality and habitat complexity, making reef restoration a priority.

Restoration Methods

ROS has evolved its oyster reef techniques over a decade:

Oyster Mats (plastic mesh bags) – An early method to hold shells for larvae attachment.

– An early method to hold shells for larvae attachment. Gabion Cages (galvanized metal) – Hand-built by staff/volunteers, offering better water flow, higher oyster recruitment (~40% more than mats), and being plastic-free restoreourshores.org +1 .

– Hand-built by staff/volunteers, offering better water flow, higher oyster recruitment (~40% more than mats), and being plastic-free restoreourshores.org . Gabion Corrals – Borders of shell-filled gabions with loose recycled oyster shells in the center. This design uses fewer man-made materials, reduces costs, and supports ~40,000 oysters in a 900 sq ft project after one year, hosting over 20 species restoreourshores.org+1.

Recent Achievements

In 2025, ROS built over 52,000 sq ft of oyster reef in the IRL, nearly double the previous year’s total Brevard Zoo. They also:

Seeded ~12,000 live oysters onto new reefs.

Expanded the Oyster Gardening program, encouraging residents to grow oysters off docks for restoration use.

program, encouraging residents to grow oysters off docks for restoration use. Received the Florida Nature Conservation Award for excellence in field conservation Brevard Zoo.

Community Involvement

Volunteers can:

Join Oyster Gardening to grow and monitor oyster beds.

to grow and monitor oyster beds. Help plant and maintain clam beds, mangroves, and seagrass.

Participate in reef monitoring and habitat restoration projects.

How to Get Involved

Volunteer : Sign up through the Restore Our Shores website to join reef building, gardening, or monitoring.

: Sign up through the Restore Our Shores website to join reef building, gardening, or monitoring. Donate : Support funding for large-scale reef construction and research.

: Support funding for large-scale reef construction and research. Learn: Attend workshops or join the Shuck & Share program for hands-on experience.

Impact: Each oyster reef adds habitat, improves water clarity, and strengthens the lagoon’s resilience to storms and pollution. By combining innovative engineering with community participation, ROS is helping bring the IRL back to health