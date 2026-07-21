Waterway Warriors-A Grassroots Effort Making a Big Difference in Brevard

Our mission is simple… to prevent and remove trash from the waterways, and educate the community about the harmful effects of trash in our waters.

Our goal is doing our job so well, that the world no longer needs the Waterway Warriors or organizations like us. The Waterway Warriors are a vital part of our community, with our impact and reach growing every year. We are founded on the premise that ONE PERSON DOING ONE SIMPLE TASK DOES MAKE A DIFFERENCE.

Seems simple? It is… and it’s not! Although our mission is simple, we accomplish it through many different methods. This provides MANY different ways for a volunteer to be a part of the solution.

CAN YOU SUPPORT OUR MISSION?

There are countless ways to help us keep our waterways clean and healthy. Whether through financial contributions, volunteering your time and skills, or connecting us with potential sponsors, every bit of support makes a significant difference. Together, we can tackle the issue of waterway trash and protect our environment for future generations. Join us in our efforts and be a part of the solution!

Waterway Warriors