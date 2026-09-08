The Indian River Lagoon Shows Improvement Thanks to the Works of Save Our Indian River Lagoon (SOIRL)

The Save Our Indian River Lagoon Program is a voter-approved initiative funded by a half-cent sales tax to reduce excess nitrogen and phosphorus pollution and restore the health of the Indian River Lagoon. The program plans, prioritizes, and delivers projects that reduce pollution, remove legacy nutrient loads, and restore natural filtration systems, while tracking progress and effectiveness over time. It also provides transparency through project plans, citizen oversight, public meetings, and educational tools that help residents understand project locations, environmental conditions, and ways the community can support lagoon restoration.

Renewal of the Save Our Indian River Lagoon Sales Tax Ballot Initiative

The Save Our Indian River Lagoon Sales Tax will be provided on the November 2026 Ballot for the citizens of Brevard County to vote on renewing the initiative. The ballot language will read as follows:

Title: RENEWAL OF THE SAVE OUR INDIAN RIVER LAGOON HALF-CENT SALES TAX To restore the Indian River Lagoon through infrastructure, capital improvements, capital maintenance projects and programs designed to improve water quality and fish and wildlife habitat, remove muck, and reduce pollution, shall Brevard County renew the existing Save Our Indian River Lagoon half-cent sales tax for ten years, and require deposit of all revenue to a trust fund solely for such purposes, with continued citizen committee oversight and annual independent audits.

Projects

Save Our Indian River Lagoon

Save Our Indian River Lagoon is Brevard County’s initiative to restore and protect the Indian River Lagoon. Citizens can learn about water quality improvement projects, funding sources, and conservation efforts, and track project progress through reports and updates. The initiative also offers opportunities for community involvement, including volunteer programs, public meetings, and educational resources, enabling residents to actively help protect and sustain this vital natural resource for future generations.

SORIL Update