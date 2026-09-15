Green Gables Harvest Festival September 26th, 2026 9 am to 3 pm 1501 S Harbor City Blvd

Arts, crafts, live music, food trucks, vendors, and children's activities.

A Gemstone dig will be offered by Sullivan's Jewelers. Buy a ticket and dig for prize -gemstones that can be set by Sullivan's into a setting of your choice.

Tours of the historic house will be available.

Open to the public, parking is available at Reflections just north of the home.

More info: Green Gables