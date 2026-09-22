🎤 Mic Check the Vote – Youth Empowerment & Voter Engagement Event

Saturday, September 26 | 12:00–4:00 PM | Fred Poppe Park, Palm Bay

Mic Check the Vote is a nonpartisan community event designed to make civic engagement accessible, relevant, and exciting—especially for young people. We’ll have voter registration, live performances, games, giveaways, food, vendors, and opportunities for residents to connect with civic and political action organizations. The message is simple: Your Voice. Your Power. Our Future.