Melbourne Chamber Music Society Celebrates its 49th Season

Celebrating our 49th anniversary season!

We are thrilled to announce our 2026-2027 International Concert Series!

This year, there are two string quartets, a piano quintet, a piano trio, a cello and piano duo, and a solo piano concert in a series that showcases the diverse forms of Chamber Music. We are truly fortunate to have these internationally acclaimed artists perform in our community in the intimate surroundings of the Resurrection Grace (formerly St. Mark’s UMC) Church in Indialantic. All groups benefit from the wonderful acoustics, as many of our past artists have noted. The groups on this year’s program regularly perform at some of the world’s most prestigious concert halls, such as Wigmore Hall, Carnegie Hall, the Salzburg Festival, and the Concertgebouw.

You will not want to miss this outstanding 6-concert season! The Early Bird season ticket price of $140 is valid through June 30th. After that date, the season ticket is $160.

Board members are often asked how we can offer such outstanding concerts for our very low season price. The answer is that it is due to the generous, ongoing donations we receive from our subscribers. Thank you all for contributing to the continued success of our International Concert Series.

Melbourne Chamber Music Society