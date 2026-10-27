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Coastal Connection

The Indian River Lagoon has a $28.3 Billion Eonomic Impact Across Florida

By Terri Wright
Published October 27, 2026 at 7:45 AM EDT
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Indian River Lagoon Economic Impact

The Indian River Lagoon (IRL) generates an estimated $28 billion in annual economic activity across six counties, supporting over 128,000 jobs and $8.3 billion in wages, with $14 billion added to regional GDP irlclimatechange.org.

Scale of Economic Contribution

According to the 2025 Indian River Lagoon Economic Valuation by The Balmoral Group, a healthy IRL sustains:

  • $17 billion in direct spending at local businesses
  • $5.8 billion in indirect economic activity
  • $4 billion in induced impacts (multiplier effects from wages and spending) irlclimatechange.org
  • This totals $28 billion in annual economic output, a significant increase from earlier estimates (e.g., $7.6 billion in 2014, $9.9 billion in 2019

Key Economic Sectors

The IRL’s economy is driven by:

  • Recreational fishing, boating, and shoreline activities
  • Tourism
  • Commercial fishing
  • Boat-building
  • Natural resource management
  • Lagoon-driven aerospace sectors onelagoon.org+1

These sectors also support real estate markets, with an estimated $934 million in annualized property values tied to IRL locations irlclimatechange.org.

Jobs and Wages

The IRL economy:

Restoration Investment Returns

The 2025 study also evaluated $9.4 million in NOAA-funded habitat restoration projects, showing positive returns through improved ecosystem services and economic benefits onelagoon.org.

Broader Context

The IRL watershed covers 38 cities, 7 counties, and 1.6 million residents — about 40% of Florida’s east coast — and is a major driver of the region’s $7.6 billion annual economy helpthelagoon.org. The lagoon’s health directly influences tourism, fisheries, and property values, making it a critical economic asset.

In summary: The IRL is not only an ecological treasure but a multi‑billion‑dollar economic engine. Protecting and restoring it yields measurable returns in jobs, wages, and GDP, underscoring the link between environmental health and economic vitality

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Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright