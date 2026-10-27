The Indian River Lagoon has a $28.3 Billion Eonomic Impact Across Florida
Indian River Lagoon Economic Impact
The Indian River Lagoon (IRL) generates an estimated $28 billion in annual economic activity across six counties, supporting over 128,000 jobs and $8.3 billion in wages, with $14 billion added to regional GDP irlclimatechange.org.
Scale of Economic Contribution
According to the 2025 Indian River Lagoon Economic Valuation by The Balmoral Group, a healthy IRL sustains:
- $17 billion in direct spending at local businesses
- $5.8 billion in indirect economic activity
- $4 billion in induced impacts (multiplier effects from wages and spending) irlclimatechange.org
- This totals $28 billion in annual economic output, a significant increase from earlier estimates (e.g., $7.6 billion in 2014, $9.9 billion in 2019
Key Economic Sectors
The IRL’s economy is driven by:
- Recreational fishing, boating, and shoreline activities
- Tourism
- Commercial fishing
- Boat-building
- Natural resource management
- Lagoon-driven aerospace sectors onelagoon.org+1
These sectors also support real estate markets, with an estimated $934 million in annualized property values tied to IRL locations irlclimatechange.org.
Jobs and Wages
The IRL economy:
- Supports 128,400 jobs in the region
- Generates $8.3 billion annually in wages irlclimatechange.org
Restoration Investment Returns
The 2025 study also evaluated $9.4 million in NOAA-funded habitat restoration projects, showing positive returns through improved ecosystem services and economic benefits onelagoon.org.
Broader Context
The IRL watershed covers 38 cities, 7 counties, and 1.6 million residents — about 40% of Florida’s east coast — and is a major driver of the region’s $7.6 billion annual economy helpthelagoon.org. The lagoon’s health directly influences tourism, fisheries, and property values, making it a critical economic asset.
In summary: The IRL is not only an ecological treasure but a multi‑billion‑dollar economic engine. Protecting and restoring it yields measurable returns in jobs, wages, and GDP, underscoring the link between environmental health and economic vitality