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Coastal Connection

The 17th Annual Conradina Landscaping with Florida Natives Tour Sunday, November 8, 2026

By Terri Wright
Published October 29, 2026 at 7:45 AM EDT
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Join us for the 17th Landscaping with FL Natives Tour focused on landscapes in Indialantic and Melbourne Beach. This year, we're also featuring local artists in the landscapes and a Conservation Fair at Orlando Park in Indialantic.

Check out all the details at https://brevardlandscapetour.org/

Please check your email for your digital ticket; no physical tickets will be mailed for this event. Printed brochures will be available at Orlando Park in Indialantic for an extra $5.

The landscape tour provides Brevard County residents with the opportunity to see landscapes containing 70% or more Florida native plants.

At the self-guided numbered tour stops, discover sustainable gardening ideas, pollinator habitats, native plants, and more.

    You can find landscapes of interest based on the following features:

    Collect seeds/cuttings and propagate own plants. Decorative hardscape. Dry soil. Easement landscaping. Edible landscape.

    Homeowner designed

    In a homeowners' association, an irrigation system is located beachside, located in a HOA, located on the mainland, located on the river. Manicured look

    Mature native landscaping, mixed sun/shade, moist soil, mostly shade, mostly sun, native plants to Florida. Professionally designed

    Public Spaces, Rain barrels, Rain gardens, Use of drought-tolerant plants, Water feature, Wheelchair accessible, Wild lands look/natural

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    Terri Wright
    Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
    See stories by Terri Wright