The 17th Annual Conradina Landscaping with Florida Natives Tour Sunday, November 8, 2026
Join us for the 17th Landscaping with FL Natives Tour focused on landscapes in Indialantic and Melbourne Beach. This year, we're also featuring local artists in the landscapes and a Conservation Fair at Orlando Park in Indialantic.
Check out all the details at https://brevardlandscapetour.org/
Please check your email for your digital ticket; no physical tickets will be mailed for this event. Printed brochures will be available at Orlando Park in Indialantic for an extra $5.
The landscape tour provides Brevard County residents with the opportunity to see landscapes containing 70% or more Florida native plants.
At the self-guided numbered tour stops, discover sustainable gardening ideas, pollinator habitats, native plants, and more.
You can find landscapes of interest based on the following features:
Collect seeds/cuttings and propagate own plants. Decorative hardscape. Dry soil. Easement landscaping. Edible landscape.
In a homeowners' association, an irrigation system is located beachside, located in a HOA, located on the mainland, located on the river. Manicured look
Mature native landscaping, mixed sun/shade, moist soil, mostly shade, mostly sun, native plants to Florida. Professionally designed
Public Spaces, Rain barrels, Rain gardens, Use of drought-tolerant plants, Water feature, Wheelchair accessible, Wild lands look/natural