18th Annual Native Rhythms Festival November 13-15, 2026, Wickham Park

The Indian River Flute Circle and Native Heritage Gathering, Inc. proudly present the eighteenth annual gathering of the Native Rhythms Festival.

This three-day festival during Native American Heritage Month honors the cultures of the indigenous peoples of the Americas through music, especially the Native American Flute.

Native Rhythms Festival: Attention all VENDORS and ATTENDEES for our wonderful Festival. Everyone is welcome to enter any or all of these competitions.

JUST A REMINDER: WE HAVE THREE COMPETITIONS AT Native Rhythms Festival.

FRIDAY, 13th: Flute Players Competition - Registration between 9-10 am

SATURDAY, 14th: Flute Makers Competition - Registration between 9-10 am

SUNDAY, 15th: ART COMPETITION: Registration between 9-10 am.

Register with Joyce at the main tent just inside the front entrance to the Festival.

Check out the rules and registration forms on our website:

Much of what we've built Native Rhythms into, in terms of a quality educational and cultural program over the years, has come from government and major corporation grants in support of the arts and culture. Those funding sources are no longer available to us, so we must appeal to the general public, and especially you, to help as you can to make this year's Native Rhythms Festival a success and to ensure the return of support for our Cultural and Arts programming in Florida. Please see below for how to become a sponsor or make a contribution on our Zeffy fundraiser page...

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