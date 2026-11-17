weVENTURE Women's Business Center in the Florida Tech Bisk College of Business is the leading voice and resource for professional women on the Space and Treasure Coasts. We provide FREE Business Education and Coaching to over 700 Unique clients a year. But our program is about so much more than education.

We Venture to Ignite the Economic Power of Women

We strive to be the leading voice and resource for professional women and support all entrepreneurs on the Space and Treasure Coasts. We fulfill our mission by providing the following services:

FREE one-on-one business consultations

Low and no-cost business education seminars and workshops

IGNITE 360® Mentoring Program and Peer Groups

Purposeful networking events

Leadership development opportunities

We elevate the profile of women leaders and advocate for economic opportunities for women

weVenture