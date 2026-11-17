weVenture Wins SBA Women's Business Center Modernization Initiative Award
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weVENTURE Women's Business Center in the Florida Tech Bisk College of Business is the leading voice and resource for professional women on the Space and Treasure Coasts. We provide FREE Business Education and Coaching to over 700 Unique clients a year. But our program is about so much more than education.
We Venture to Ignite the Economic Power of Women
We strive to be the leading voice and resource for professional women and support all entrepreneurs on the Space and Treasure Coasts. We fulfill our mission by providing the following services:
- FREE one-on-one business consultations
- Low and no-cost business education seminars and workshops
- IGNITE 360® Mentoring Program and Peer Groups
- Purposeful networking events
- Leadership development opportunities
- We elevate the profile of women leaders and advocate for economic opportunities for women