FL Tech's Panther Dining Chef Jon Skoviera

Sustainability and Special Diets

Florida Tech Campus Dining operates an environmentally friendly, high quality dining program. Campus Dining offers a 100% reusable To-Go program in Panther Dining Hall reducing to-go packaging waste by 200,000 containers per year. In addition, we have a robust recycling program that includes repurposing cardboard and used cooking oil. All post-consumer waste is pulped to reduce landfill space by approximately 75%. Campus Dining partners with vendors nationally and locally to support sustainability efforts and champion small business.

We understand the complexity of special diets and the need for extensive options for all customers. Complete protein vegan/vegetarian meals are available every day in addition to an extensive fresh fruit/vegetable bar. Food production staff has extensive training with food allergies and elective diet choices. Upon request, chefs will prepare menu items to meet dietary requests or restrictions whenever possible. However, our dining facilities are not designed to be Allergen Free or Kosher. We take every precaution to eliminate cross contact of ingredients and all menu items are labeled to ensure accuracy. Please Contact Us to develop a personalized dining plan.