Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine Partners with Florida Tech

The Future of Healthcare, Today.

Every year, we welcome students from across the country who share our passion for aiding medically underserved communities. During their time as medical students, they develop a strong sense of belonging, cultivated by a uniquely supportive campus climate and extensive opportunities for hands-on learning.

The College is focused on increasing diversity in the physician workforce and fostering a practice of life-long learning, compassion, respect and excellence in its students.

Our Mission

Para la gente y el futuro: For the people and the future, the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine at New Mexico State University is dedicated to improving the health of the Southwestern United States and its border with Northern Mexico through culturally respectful undergraduate, graduate and continuing osteopathic medical education, research and its support of clinical service to the community.

The College is focused on increasing diversity in the physician workforce and fostering a practice of life-long learning, compassion, respect and excellence in its students.

Our Vision

The Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine will be regionally and nationally recognized for significantly impacting physician workforce needs of the Southwest and access to quality medical services. The College will be a leader in increasing workforce diversity, particularly among Native American and Hispanic populations.

Our Guiding Principles

The College will achieve and maintain accreditation for its academic program(s) through appropriate accrediting bodies. The College provides an evidence-based osteopathic medical education program that enables students to demonstrate the knowledge and competencies required to enter graduate medical education and the practice of osteopathic medicine. The College embraces diversity that fosters inclusiveness and cultural awareness among all learners and educators with the ultimate goal to increase diversity in the regional physician workforce. The College prepares students to effectively address the health needs of diverse populations, with emphasis on the southwest border region, particularly among Hispanic and Native American populations. The College supports faculty and students in their efforts to advance knowledge by creating an atmosphere of inquiry and discovery that inspires excellence in scholarship and medical practice. The College supports the establishment of a healthcare culture that promotes osteopathic principles of wellness and prevention. The College develops new graduate medical education (GME) opportunities with special emphasis on primary care and physician retention in the region.

www.burrell.edu