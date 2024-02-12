9th Annual African American Read In Celebrates Afrofuturism

The 9th Annual African American Read In Celebrating "Afrofuturism," the event welcomes all to join as we highlight the past and envision the future through literature, art and music.

Friday February 16th 6:30 pm. Free and open to the public.

Dr. Clarissa West White, University Archivist and Associate Professor at Bethune Cookman University, Roland Hatcher-Gallop, Communications Instructor at FL Tech and JD Gallop, Adjunct Communication Instructor and Journalist.

Presented by FL Tech's Evans Library and the School of Art and Communication.