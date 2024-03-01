Oyster Mat Making Workshop presented by Panther Wellness and Indian River Lagoon Research Institute

Florida Tech's very own IRL Research Institute and Applied Ocean Sciences Lab are hosting a drop-in Oyster Mat Making Workshop on Thursday, March 7th from 12-4 pm.

This event supports well-being in the following ways:

- Learning something new is good for our brain

- Encourages creativity

- Provides an opportunity to socialize

- Supports our local environment

Faculty and Staff are encouraged to participate between 12:30 - 1:30 pm. Otherwise, send a selfie from the event to khill@fit.edu. All staff and faculty who attend this event will be entered for a raffle prize of a Tommy Bahama Beach Chair!

Thursday March 7, 2024 noon to 4 pm. Greenspace between Link Building and Gleason.

Free and open to the public, students, faculty and staff