© 2024 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside Florida Tech with Dr. Wes Sumner on WFIT 89.5FM
Inside Florida Tech

Oyster Mat Making Workshop presented by Panther Wellness and Indian River Lagoon Research Institute

By Terri Wright
Published March 1, 2024 at 2:20 PM EST

Florida Tech's very own IRL Research Institute and Applied Ocean Sciences Lab are hosting a drop-in Oyster Mat Making Workshop on Thursday, March 7th from 12-4 pm.

This event supports well-being in the following ways:

- Learning something new is good for our brain

- Encourages creativity

- Provides an opportunity to socialize

- Supports our local environment

Faculty and Staff are encouraged to participate between 12:30 - 1:30 pm. Otherwise, send a selfie from the event to khill@fit.edu. All staff and faculty who attend this event will be entered for a raffle prize of a Tommy Bahama Beach Chair!

Thursday March 7, 2024 noon to 4 pm. Greenspace between Link Building and Gleason.

Free and open to the public, students, faculty and staff

Inside Florida Tech
Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright