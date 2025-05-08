Florida Tech's Ocean Engineering offers exciting careers and a wide range of job possibilities.

What is Ocean Engineering?

Ocean engineering blends civil, mechanical and electrical engineering with naval architecture and applied oceanography, all tailored to the unique challenges of the ocean environment.

Ocean engineering has five key areas of focus:

Coastal engineering

Hydrographic engineering

Marine vehicles (naval architecture)

Marine materials and corrosion

Underwater technology/ocean energy

Whether you want to become a naval architect or develop a new way of preventing coastal erosion, an ocean engineering degree from Florida Tech gives you a strong background in engineering with experience in environmental science and instrumentation.

Careers in Ocean Engineering

With a degree in ocean engineering, you can look forward to a wide range of job possibilities. As an ocean engineer, you might work to prevent coastal erosion, design jetties and seawalls or work as a naval architect, designing structures and vehicles for marine environments—from aircraft carriers and submarines to sailboats and tankers.

Students are prepared for success in the profession with a strong background in engineering and in-depth experience in experimentation and hands-on design.

Looking ahead to your future career can be exciting! Keep in mind that certain roles may entail additional prerequisites, such as an advanced degree.

Explore the Ocean Engineering, B.S., Curriculum

You'll build a strong foundation in mathematics, physics, chemistry, mechanics, computer programming and humanities early in your studies. As you progress, you'll dive into ocean science and engineering analysis.

A summer field experience offers hands-on marine field projects, where you'll analyze, design, construct, install and operate equipment in the marine environment. For those unable to participate in the summer, field projects are available during regular semesters.

In your final year, you'll apply your knowledge to ocean engineering challenges and complete a capstone project.

The courses you will take include:

Hydromechanics and Wave Theory

Protection of Marine Materials

Structural Design of Marine Vehicles

Fundamentals of Offshore Engineering

More Info

