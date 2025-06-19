weVenture Hosts Wine Women and Shoes August 2, 2025

We Venture to Ignite the Economic Power of Women

We strive to be the leading voice and resource for professional women and female entrepreneurs on the Space and Treasure Coasts. We fulfill our mission by providing the following services:

FREE one-on-one business consultations

Low and no-cost business education seminars and workshops

IGNITE 360® Mentoring Program and Peer Groups

Purposeful networking events

Leadership development opportunities for professional women

We elevate the profile of women leaders and advocate for economic opportunities for women

weVENTURE hosts educational seminars, leadership and business training, purposeful networking and fundraisers throughout the year.

