weVenture Hosts Wine Women and Shoes August 2, 2025
We Venture to Ignite the Economic Power of Women
We strive to be the leading voice and resource for professional women and female entrepreneurs on the Space and Treasure Coasts. We fulfill our mission by providing the following services:
- FREE one-on-one business consultations
- Low and no-cost business education seminars and workshops
- IGNITE 360® Mentoring Program and Peer Groups
- Purposeful networking events
- Leadership development opportunities for professional women
- We elevate the profile of women leaders and advocate for economic opportunities for women
weVENTURE hosts educational seminars, leadership and business training, purposeful networking and fundraisers throughout the year.