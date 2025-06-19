© 2025 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside Florida Tech with Dr. Wes Sumner on WFIT 89.5FM
Inside Florida Tech

weVenture Hosts Wine Women and Shoes August 2, 2025

By Terri Wright
Published June 19, 2025 at 8:27 AM EDT

We Venture to Ignite the Economic Power of Women

We strive to be the leading voice and resource for professional women and female entrepreneurs on the Space and Treasure Coasts. We fulfill our mission by providing the following services:

  • FREE one-on-one business consultations
  • Low and no-cost business education seminars and workshops
  • IGNITE 360® Mentoring Program and Peer Groups
  • Purposeful networking events
  • Leadership development opportunities for professional women
  • We elevate the profile of women leaders and advocate for economic opportunities for women

weVENTURE hosts educational seminars, leadership and business training, purposeful networking and fundraisers throughout the year.

weVenture

Inside Florida Tech
Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright