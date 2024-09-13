WFIT's Local News Update September 13, 2024

Flooding caused by HOA

A Longwood subdivision’s HOA is now being held accountable after a recent rainstorm flooded several roads in a Melbourne neighborhood.

Water from the development’s retention pond flooded the intersection of Aurora Road and Commodore Boulevard, along with several of the homeowners’ yards.

According to Melbourne Streets and Stormwater Superintendent Dennis Burke, the crew discovered a makeshift dam at the storm drain entrance that the HOA put in to make the pond water higher and more aesthetic,

Burke said the illegal dam blocked the only way to drain the rushing rainwater.

Now the HOA is being held accountable.



Carnival cancels cruise

Carnival Cruise Lines had to cancel a recent cruise out of Port Canaveral due to problems with the ship’s propulsion system. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has more:

The Carnival Vista first experienced difficulties last month, when a cruise to the Southern Caribbean was changed to the Bahamas. The ships speed wasn’t fast enough for the longer voyage. The September 7th cruise was entirely cancelled so the propulsion system could be repaired. The cruise line hopes the ship will be back up to speed by the voyage scheduled to leave this Sunday.



Rick Scott’s super PAC funded in part by big sugar interests

A federal Super PAC is backing Rick Scott’s candidacy for reelection.

According to FEC records, U.S. Sugar Corp. has contributed $525,000 to Project Rescue America in the past 13 months, and Florida Crystals Corp. made a one-time donation of $250,000 to the PAC in February. The second quarter filing showed that the PAC has raised more than $6 million for the Naples Republican since it was created in April.

It’s not exactly breaking news that the sugar industry carries considerable influence in Florida politics, as the companies have been major contributors to the state’s politicos over the decades.

The company also contributed $2,500 to former Florida Senate President Mike Haridopolous, now running in the open Eighth Congressional District seat vacated by Republican Bill Posey earlier this year.

The Sierra Club has engaged in a “stop the burn” campaign pushing the sugar industry in South Florida to end daily burning of sugarcane fields at harvest time in low-income communities south of Lake Okeechobee known as the Glades.

Florida State University researchers published a report finding that between one and six people die each year because of health complications brought on by the crop burns.

Marijuana experts discuss recreational pot amendment

A group of five pot experts consisting of lawyers and hemp connoisseurs discussed the pros and cons of Amendment 3 – which would legalize pot in Florida.

Including DJ Howard, the founder of Minorities for Medical Marijuana.

Howard’s organization received money from Trulieve.

The large medical marijuana company has pumped nearly 100 million dollars into pro-cannabis campaigns.

Howard says he sometimes disagrees with Trulieve but still believes in the Amendment.

Howard says the amendment is an important first step in changing marijuana’s stigma.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been vocal about his opposition to the measure – and it has caused wide debate in the Republican party.

Most recently the Florida Young Republicans endorsed Amendment 3, going against the GOP in Tallahassee.

10 Best Grocery Readers’ Choice Awards

USA TODAY's latest 10Best Readers' Choice Awards grocery categories, Publix lost in several categories to a surprising but popular competitor: Aldi. And both of them came behind The Fresh Market in every category they were in.

Every week, USA TODAY 10Best invites a panel of industry experts to nominate their favorites. The nominations are voted on by the public.

For these stories and more www.floridatoday.com