WFIT Local & State News - September 18, 2024 PM

Over 20% of Brevard residents are excessive drinkers.

Alcohol and substance abuse remain a growing concern in Brevard County. The nonprofit Space Coast Health Foundation conducts a survey every three years, and the most recent results are in. Nearly 23% of Brevard residents are “excessive drinkers.” For men, that means consuming more than two drinks a day; for women more than one a day. Space Coast numbers are above the state as a whole (statewide it’s 18%), but we’re less than the nation at 27%. Those who are battling alcohol the most are residents who are men, either white or hispanic, with higher incomes. The survey also looked at illegal drug use. About 2.7% of Brevard adults used an illicit drug in the past month. That’s a significant decrease since 2019. Illicit drug use was most commonly reported by young adults in Brevard, people with very low incomes, those with higher incomes, Hispanic residents and LGBTQ+ respondents.

FAA wants to fine SpaceX $633,000 for alleged safety violations at the Cape.

SpaceX faces $633,000 in fines for alleged safety violations during two launches from the Cape last year. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it’s proposing the civil penalties because of the company’s alleged failure to follow licensing requirements. During a satellite launch in June 2023, SpaceX used a new launch control room without prior approval. The company also did not conduct the required readiness poll two hours in advance. Federal regulators also said that one month later, SpaceX launched another communication satellite using a new rocket fuel facility that was yet to be approved. SpaceX had no comment. It has 30 days to respond to the FAA.

Space Perspective launches test flight of high-altitude balloon.

The tourism company, Space Perspective, completed a test flight of its pressurized capsule. A giant balloon carried the capsule to about 100,000 feet before descending to the Gulf for a splashdown. The Titusville-based company plans to lift tourists to the brink of space for $125,000 a seat, starting in 2026.

Florida on the list for one of the best states for teachers.

The 2024 rankings of the best states for teachers is out, and Florida ranked in the top 10. The WalletHub survey was based on which states most fairly compensate its teachers, pupil-to-teacher ratios and low cost of living. New York ranks as the best state for teachers, because it has “the highest average annual salary for public school teachers, at over $82,000.” Florida came in at #8. Florida’s ranking was based on the best digital learning plan, good average starting salary, and the high quality of school systems.

Coastal flood and rip current advisories continue.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne says continued onshore winds and above normal tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore through at least Friday. And entering the surf along Space Coast beaches is strongly discouraged. There’s a high risk of rip currents

Florida’s Python Challenge has a winner.

The 2024 Florida Python Challenge has ended, and Ronald Kiger of Marion County is the winner of the $10,000 grand prize. He removed 20 Burmese pythons from the Everglades ecosystem. In total, the ten day challenge removed 195 of the invasive snakes. But don’t follow the advice of Chef Gordon Ramsey and Ozzie Osburn. The Florida Department of Health warns, don’t eat the snakes. Pythons contain a high level of mercury.

