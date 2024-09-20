WFIT's Local News Update September 20, 2024 AM

Feds greenlight extending Turkey Point nuclear reactor licenses

Federal regulators have approved the continued operation of Turkey Point’s two aging nuclear reactors into the 2050s. Two years ago, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission reversed earlier extensions after conservationists raised concerns about outdated sea rise projections in Florida Power & Light's application, prompting a new study. Florida Power & Light had also planned to build two new reactors, but those plans were shelved after cost overruns at other facilities led to the bankruptcy of the design and construction company.

Florida Attorney General's Office heading out of state to defend Texas library book bans

Florida’s contentious legal rationale for book bans is broadening, moving from school libraries to public libraries. After over a year of advocating on behalf of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration that school officials can remove books for any reason—including objections related to LGBTQ and race issues—state attorneys are now applying the same argument in Texas.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office has joined 17 other red states in filing a court brief supporting a Texas county's decision to remove 17 books from its library system. They argue that such removals constitute "government speech" and thus do not infringe upon individuals' First Amendment rights.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's office has defended Gov. DeSantis’ education officials and local school authorities by invoking the government speech doctrine, stating, “Public school systems, including their libraries, convey the government’s message.” This legal principle is relatively new, and the U.S. Supreme Court has not consistently supported it.



Amendment 5 will change homestead exemptions.

There’s been much talk about Amendments 3 and 4. But what about Amendment 5? WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the details:

The Florida Legislature proposed an amendment to the state constitution that could change the way municipalities collect property taxes. Amendment 5 will ask voters to decide if tax exemptions on homes should be tied to inflation.

Republicans like State Senator Debbie Mayfield of Brevard County proposed a YES vote, saying that homeowners need a break from the cost of inflation. But some Democrats and local leaders have expressed concerns. Tax cuts mean less money for local governments. Voters might be choosing between giving up the tax break, or giving up the city and county services they’re accustomed to — they can't have it both ways. Amendment 5 will need at least 60% of the vote to pass.



State warns of penalties against providers not applying abortion ban exceptions

On Thursday, Florida’s health agencies warned that they will take action against healthcare providers who fail to deliver timely life-saving care to mothers, as mandated by the state’s abortion law. This alert followed a report from Physicians for Human Rights that described the state’s six-week abortion ban as creating an “unworkable legal landscape,” prompting other physicians to share their difficulties in navigating the law's exceptions.

The agencies clarified that the law permits abortions at any stage to protect the mother's life and health, and in cases of fatal fetal abnormalities. Additionally, abortions up to 15 weeks are allowed for rape, incest, or human trafficking, though patients must provide documentation such as police reports.

Miami physician Chelsea Daniels recounted an instance where she couldn’t assist a 20-year-old patient seeking an abortion because the patient lacked the required documentation after being turned away by police due to jurisdiction issues. Other exceptions in the six-week ban necessitate certification from two doctors confirming that an abortion is essential to save the mother's life. Laura Goodhue of Planned Parenthood remarked that providers feel trapped in a no-win situation regarding patient care.

