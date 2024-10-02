WFIT Local & State News - October 2, 2024 PM

Florida Democrats bet on Black voter turnout.

During the last election cycle, Black turnout was down significantly in Florida, contributing to across-the-board losses for state Democrats. Democrat leaders say this year is different. Republicans have deepened their hold on Florida under Gov. Ron DeSantis, but Democrats see this fall’s presidential contest as their best chance in years to spur a comeback for the party. They’re expecting that Democratic nominee Kamala Harris will increase turnout, particularly among African Americans, pushing the party’s candidates to victories in a handful of down-ballot contests. New voter registrations in Florida in the week after Biden withdrew in favor of Harris increased by 12% over the same week in 2020. And registrations among young Black women increased by 141%.

Randy Fine held in contempt of court.

State Representative Randy Fine was sentenced Tuesday to complete eight hours of in-person anger management courses. The sentence came after a Brevard County circuit judge found Fine in contempt of court for his actions during an August court hearing. Fine has denied making obscene gestures, claiming without evidence that the images may have been "doctored" in court filings. The judge dismissed those arguments Tuesday.

Florida Tech looks at potential and pitfalls of AI.

Yesterday, Florida Tech's Center for Ethics and Leadership hosted a panel discussion on the effects of AI on business and society. The panel highlighted the fast-emerging sector's positive and negative impacts, both now and in the near-term future. Florida Tech President John Nicklow predicted the global market for artificial intelligence would surge to over $31 billion by 2025. On the flip side, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology study identified a database of 777 risks associated with AI. Ted Richardson, dean of the Bisk College of Business, said AI will serve as “disruptive innovation” for higher education, eliminating jobs and changing methods of conveying information. The panel agreed that governments, universities and society at large need to establish "guardrails" and codes of ethics for fast-evolving artificial intelligence applications.

ULA moves forward with Vulcan launch.

United Launch Alliance says it’s proceeding with preparations for the second flight of its Vulcan Centaur rocket this Friday from the Cape. The three hour launch window opens at 6AM. Weather is predicted to be 75% favorable.

Meanwhile, no word from SpaceX on when it may resume launches. The FAA grounded the Falcon 9 again after an anomaly last weekend.

Rural boundaries in Central Florida.

Volusia County, just to the north of Brevard, is the latest local government in Central Florida to explore the idea of a rural boundary. As Central Florida Public Media’s environment reporter Molly Duerig explains, a rural boundary would establish areas of the county where urban development is not anticipated.

Volusia County Council Chair Jeff Brower wants to seriously consider defining, in the county’s comprehensive plan, which parts of Volusia should stay rural … or at least be harder to develop. He and many others in Volusia say overdevelopment is hurting citizens: making traffic and flooding conditions worse.

Seminole County, to our west, established its rural boundary in 2004, but voters there will decide whether to pass two amendments to strengthen it, come November … That’s also when Orange County voters will see two amendments on their ballots that would create a rural boundary.

