WFIT's Local News Update October 3, 2024 AM

The best way to help those impacted by Helene - Give money

As Brevardians count their blessings for being spared from the brunt of Helene, folks are wondering how to help the storm victims. The most effective way to help is through cash donations, as that’s the quickest way to get assistance to those in need. It immediately grants on-the-ground charities the flexibility to purchase the supplies they need.

While there is often an urge to send water, blankets, food and other items, charity organizations aren't ready to handle the logistical nightmare of organizing, sorting, storing and distributing physical goods. Donating money to trusted charities means the money goes to what's needed right now in the places it's needed most.

Charities also often get bulk discounts and, if possible, will purchase items in the disaster area to help support local economic recovery.



Organizations that are helping and accepting donations include;

American Red Cross: The Salvation Army:

Florida Tech looks at potential and pitfalls of AI.

This week, Florida Tech's Center for Ethics and Leadership hosted a panel discussion on the effects of AI on business and society. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

The panel highlighted the fast-emerging sector's positive and negative impacts, both now and in the near-term future. Florida Tech President John Nicklow predicted the global market for artificial intelligence would surge to over $31 billion by 2025. On the flip side, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology study identified a database of 777 risks associated with AI.

Ted Richardson, dean of the Bisk College of Business, said AI will serve as “disruptive innovation” for higher education, eliminating jobs and changing methods of conveying information. The panel agreed that governments, universities and society at large need to establish "guardrails" and codes of ethics for fast-evolving artificial intelligence applications.

Longshoremen strike impacts shipping goods but not cruises from Florida

The Longshoreman strike will not affect Florida cruises.

In a Sept. 25, 2024, post on the International Longshoremen's Association's site, the ILA said passenger cruise ships would be "unaffected by 10/1 strike." The blog entry read: "The International Longshoremen’s Association will continue to honor its century-plus pledge to handle all military cargo. The union will also continue to work passenger cruise vessels."

‘Stop WOKE Act' case could cost Florida

Florida could face paying nearly $750,000 in legal fees for businesses that successfully challenged part of a 2022 law that Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.”

In August Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ruled that the plaintiffs were entitled to seek fees, clearing the way for Friday’s detailed motion.

Citing what they called a “resounding victory,” attorneys for the businesses filed a motion Friday seeking $749,642 in fees. Also, they sought $41,144 in additional costs related to the lengthy legal battle.

The underlying case involved a challenge to part of the state law that placed restrictions on addressing race-related issues in workplace training. In 2022 Walker issued a preliminary injunction against the restrictions on free-speech grounds. A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in March upheld the preliminary injunction.

The Stop WOKE Act —drew fierce debate in 2022 before being approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Part of the law put restrictions on workplace training, while another included restrictions for the education system. The law targeted compelling employees to believe that an “individual, by virtue of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin, bears personal responsibility for and must feel guilt, anguish.”

More: www.floridatoday.com