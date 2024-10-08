WFIT Local & State News - October 8, 2024 PM

Hurricane Warning in effect for Brevard.

Hurricane Milton is an extremely dangerous major hurricane, one of the strongest ever in the Gulf of Mexico. It's forecast cone is will take the eye into the Gulf coast between Crystal River and Fort Myers Wednesday night. Meteorologist William Maxham from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that this storm is going to create life threatening conditions for Floridians through Thursday.

"Milton's is likely to still be a major hurricane when it reaches the coast Wednesday night, with winds greater than 100 miles per hour from coastal Levy county south to Lee County and the Fort Meyers area. Hurricane force winds over 75 miles per hour are likely going to still be possible with this storm as it crosses the peninsula into early Thursday, through the Orlando metro and the Space coast before it moves back out to the Atlantic Thursday.”

William says that Milton is expected to track over our area early Thursday morning, with winds likely still at hurricane force. In addition to the threat for hurricane force winds and 4 to 6 inches of rain, William says that coastal communities could experience 2 to 5 feet of storm surge.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a hurricane warning for our area. In addition a storm surge warning is in effect for northern Brevard, with a storm surge watch for southern Brevard.

Ahead of Milton there’s a risk for heavy rainfall, with the highest chance for flooding along the coast. There is the potential for beach and dune erosion from coastal storm surge. This threat exists especially near and north of where Milton tracks. After Milton moves offshore Thursday, strong northerly winds are expected, elevating water levels along the Atlantic coast. A storm surge of 2 to 5 feet is forecast for the Brevard coast. A few tornadoes embedded in rain bands are possible, mainly from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Brevard County will open 3 shelters at 9 a.m. Wednesday for residents who live in mobile homes, flood-prone areas, or those needing safe harbor from dangerous conditions. The following shelters will be available for general population and families wishing to bring their pets.

South Mainland Community Center in Micco,

Walter Butler Community Center, in Cocoa, and

Wickham Park Community Center in Melbourne.

Residents going to shelters will need to take their own supplies, including bedding, folding chairs, or sleeping bags.

Storm closings.

Here are some of the facilities that will be shuttered for the storm:

All Brevard Publix supermarkets are scheduled to close at 10 p.m. today. The stores would remain stay closed Wednesday with plans to reopen at some point Thursday.

Health First will be closing many of its medical offices. It also is canceling elective surgeries, starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday and all day on Thursday. But Health First at this time has no plans to evacuate its Cape Canaveral Hospital, as it has done in some previous storms.

Meanwhile, Parrish Healthcare has canceled all elective surgeries scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, and also will be closing many facilities for the storm.

All Brevard County government centers will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Orlando Airport will stop commercial flights 8AM Wednesday morning, and Melbourne Airport will follow suit at 2 PM Wednesday.

Brevard public schools will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Florida Tech and Eastern Florida State College are closed the rest of the week.

Waste Management has announced there will be NO solid waste, recycling or yard waste collection on Wednesday or Thursday. Please secure items not collected by 8PM today.

