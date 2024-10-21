WFIT Local & State News - October 21 2024 PM

Brevard County commissioners seek 70% pay raise.

Brevard County commissioners are seeking a substantial pay raise — nearly 70 percent. Currently, commissioners earn an annual salary of $60,000. But their pay could increase to over $100,000 if voters approve a county charter amendment on November 5. You can find the wording on the ballot under Brevard County Charter Amendment - Article 2 - Salary.

Tobia resigns from college job.

Brevard County Commissioner John Tobia resigned from his tenured teaching job at Valencia College this week after school officials found he had used Brevard county staff to do his course work. School officials said they found evidence the county commissioner had "for years" used legislative aides to help with class-related duties. Tobia has taught government and history at the school since 2001, and reported an annual salary last year of about $100,000. He submitted his letter of resignation from his tenured faculty position on Oct. 15.

New poll predicts contentious amendments will pass.

A new opinion poll suggests Florida voters are primed to pass two of the most contentious questions on the November ballot, approving recreational marijuana and a right to abortion.

The survey from the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab, released early Monday, shows 66% approval for Amendment 3 on adult-use pot, and the bare minimum 60% for Amendment 4 on abortion access. Proposed amendments need no less than 60% approval statewide to be added to the Florida Constitution; the poll's margin of error was plus or minus roughly 3½ points.

New resort may rent part of Lori Wilson Park.

Brevard County is considering a deal that would allow the under-construction Westin Cocoa Beach Resort and Spa to rent part of Lori Wilson Park for up to 100 days a year to support events. The Westin is being built on the former site of the two-story International Palms Resort directly south of the park. While the park is located in Cocoa Beach it is a county-owned facility. The County Commission is scheduled to vote on the matter at its regular meeting Tuesday.

Europa Clipper is “nominal.”

NASA provided an update on the Europa Clipper spacecraft launched from the Cape last week. The spacecraft has communicated with ground teams, and is operating correctly. Now just six more years before Europa Clipper arrives near Jupiter.

Rocket launch this evening.

SpaceX will try to launch more Starlink satellites this evening from the Cape. A Falcon 9 is slated to liftoff between 6:40PM and 11:11PM Monday.

Report damaged road signs.

Brevard County Government's Traffic Operations Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying traffic signs damaged by Hurricane Milton. The County maintains more than 65,000 traffic control signs on roads throughout the county, and it's a monumental task determining all of the signs that may have been impacted by the storm. Traffic Operations is asking residents and motorists to report sign damage, whether municipal, state Florida Department of Transportation, or Brevard County road signage. Use the form at BrevardFL.gov

Early voting starts today.

Early, in-person, voting for the November election begins Monday, October 21st in Brevard. You may vote at any of Brevard's Early Voting sites regardless of where you live in the county. There are ten early voting sites - check VoteBrevard.gov for the locations. Sites are open from 8AM to 6PM Monday through Friday, and 8AM to 4PM weekends. Bring a photo ID with you.

