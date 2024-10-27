WFIT's Local News Update October 28, 2024

Election will go on, even in face of hurricane or other natural disaster

Florida’s 67 county supervisors of elections include disaster contingencies in their "continuity of operations plans," often relocating polling sites if necessary. However, there is no set procedure for a major hurricane right before Election Day.



If you can't reach a polling location on Election Day—and haven't already voted by mail or during the early-voting period—you might not have the opportunity to vote

Federal law mandates that Election Day occur on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, and while states may offer early voting, no option exists for voting after this day.

Governor Ron DeSantis recently allowed counties some flexibility to relocate polling places due to hurricane damage and eased restrictions on poll worker qualifications and vote-by-mail processing. However, he declined to extend the Oct. 7 voter registration deadline for the Nov. 5 election.

Brevard County, unaffected by recent storms does have contingencies for extreme weather or wildfires. Early voting runs through November 2nd at 10 sites, with Election Day voting set for Nov. 5 at 89 locations.

While hurricanes in November are rare, they are possible.

Floridians stand to benefit from enhanced tax credits, if Congress extends them

Floridians who shop for a healthcare plan from the federal marketplace may qualify for tax credits that make the monthly premiums cheaper –depending on their income.

Recent federal laws have increased those tax credits for certain policy-holders. And expanded eligibility by widening the qualifying income brackets.

Hemi Tewarson is the executive director of the National Academy for State Health Policy.

“ Affordability is a top concern that prevents some Americans from signing up for health insurance, and tax credits are an effective means of improving access to coverage.”

She’s among a growing number of advocates pushing Congress to extend these enhanced tax credits that expire at the end of 2025.

Florida has the most people enrolled in these plans in the country.

Open enrollment starts on November 1st.



State Sues Feds Over Assassination Probe

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has filed a lawsuit alleging that the U.S. Department of Justice is improperly preventing the state from investigating an alleged assassination attempt last month against former President Donald Trump.



Lawyers in Moody’s office filed the lawsuit in federal court in Fort Pierce against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The lawsuit alleges that the FBI, which is part of the Department of Justice, has blocked state authorities from investigating whether accused gunman Ryan Routh committed violations of state law.

Federal officials have filed charges against Routh, but Moody contends that a state probe could lead to additional charges, potentially including attempted murder.

Routh was spotted by a U.S. Secret Service agent hiding with a rifle in shrubbery along Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, ahead of where the former president was playing golf.

A Secret Service agent fired at Routh, who fled and was captured after driving away.

Haiti Flights Canceled

At least one U.S. airline has temporarily canceled flights to Haiti after gangs there fired at – and hit – a U.N. helicopter on THURSDAY.

Spirit Airlines says it is suspending its daily flight from Fort Lauderdale to Port-au-Prince after the U.N. humanitarian chopper was attacked. Haiti’s gangs also attacked U.S. embassy vehicles this week, prompting an evacuation of U.S. diplomatic personnel. The assaults are a new and troubling sign that a Kenyan-led multinational security mission is struggling to confront the gangs that control much of Haiti.



