WFIT Local & State News - October 30, 2024 PM

Voters to consider extending Brevard's property tax break program for businesses.

Two business organizations are spending about $57,000 to lobby for approval of a ballot item that would extend for another 10 years Brevard County's property tax break program for new and expanding companies. The proposed extension of the county's 30-year-old ad valorem tax abatement program is on the Nov. 5 ballot. Separately, voters in Cocoa and Titusville will consider whether to approve 10-year extensions of their existing municipal tax abatement programs. Proponents say the programs are important tools for keeping Brevard competitive. Opponents contend the companies would have come to or expanded in Brevard with or without the incentives.

Bail bondsman arrested on human trafficking charges.

A Central Florida bail bondsman has been accused of bonding women out of jail in return for sexual favors. Bruce Moncrief operates bail bond offices in Brevard, Orange and Osceola counties. Several women claim they engaged in sexual acts with Moncrief to get out of jail. The Attorney General’s Office said this practice was common knowledge among inmates. Moncrief also allegedly sold the women to others, threatening to revoke their bonds as a means of coercion.

Recreational pot and pro-abortion amendments are close to approval.

A new public opinion survey of more than 900 registered voters in Florida shows the proposed constitutional amendment to legalize recreational cannabis drawing the 60% required for passage, but the abortion-rights initiative coming up short at 58%. The survey by Florida Atlantic University has a margin of error of +/- 3.2%. In the presidential race, Donald Trump continues to maintain a comfortable lead over Vice-President Kamala Harris in Florida, 53% to 44% among likely voters. And in the race for U.S. Senate, Rick Scott continues to maintain a lead over Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, 50%-46%, with 3% undecided.

Development of Deseret Ranch blocked.

Orange County commissioners Tuesday backed a deal that effectively kills an annexation of ranch land west of Brevard County. About 80 square miles of the Deseret Ranch, owned by the Mormon Church, would have been absorbed into the City of Orlando. The eventual plan was to develop the land, making homes for up to 50,000 people. The next step is a potential lawsuit.

FPL wants customers to pay for repairs.

FPL is looking to collect more than $1 billion from customers to cover hurricane related costs. The utility requested approval from the state to increase customer’s monthly fees, starting in 2025. The Public Service Commission would need to approve FPL recovering the money, but utilities have regularly received such approvals in the past. If your monthly bill is typically $121, it would increase to $133 in January.

Brevard SPCA is in financial trouble.

The SPCA of Brevard reports their financial state is unsustainable. They are taking action by reducing their animal intake by 50% and laying off staff. The SPCA of Brevard is entirely donor-funded. You can help by supporting their thrift stores or making a donation at SPCAbrevard.com.