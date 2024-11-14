WFIT's Local News Update November 14, 2024 AM

Northrop Grumman expansion OK'd by Melbourne City Council

Tuesday night, the Melbourne City Council unanimously approved a site plan for the campus expansion of defense contractor Northrop Grumman’s expansion.

Located just north of NASA Boulevard's 90-degree curve near Northrop Grumman's campus, the office complex will have:

A three-story, 303,600-square-foot office building, and two adjacent single-story buildings. A traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of NASA Boulevard and Commerce Drive. The office complex will house 1,200 workers.

Brevard commission tables decision on awarding cultural grants.

Brevard County commissioners passed the buck on awarding cultural grants on Tuesday. WFIT’s Rick Glasby reports:

By delaying a decision, the current Board passed the task of allocating the total $800,000 recommended by the advisory Tourist Development Council onto a future commission that will be comprised of three new members just chosen by voters in November's election. The county recently changed the eligibility guidelines for the program requiring events to draw 5,000 out-of-town visitors, up from 1,000. That change eliminated some events that had received funding in the past, such as the Native Rhythms Festival and Space Coast Pride. The Board voted to table the vote until after workshops could be held to determine which groups should be eligible for grants.

Gender-affirming care

A federal appeals court in Atlanta will consider this month whether a statute that bans Florida's Medicaid program from paying for gender-affirming care violates federal health care and equal protection laws. The high-profile case has attracted much attention from other states and the federal government. It will be considered by a panel of three judges, two of whom were appointed by President-elect Donald Trump and one whom former President Barack Obama appointed.

REAL ID’s Required

As of May 7, 2025, every traveler over the age of 18 must present a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card (or a valid passport or passport card) to board a commercial aircraft within the United States. You won't get through the TSA checkpoint if you don't have one.

The good news is you probably already have one. You're already good to go if you've received a new or renewed Florida driver's license or ID since January 2010.

Check your driver's license or state-issued identification. If it has a gold star in the top right, it's REAL ID compliant.

Two Winn Dixie locations in Brevard will be converted to ALDI stores

At least two Brevard County Winn-Dixie locations will be converted to ALDI stores.

The Indian Harbour Beach store on Eau Gallie Boulevard will close at the end of November.

The Port St. John outlet on U.S. 1 will close at the end of January.

According to store employees, renovations are expected to close the stores for anywhere from three to six months.

Winn-Dixie has a rewards program for shoppers that gives points for money spent in the store. One hundred points equals $1, access to sale and bogo items.

Use your points now, as ALDI locations will not accept Winn-Dixie rewards.

ROTC training at Space Force-operated annex

The U.S. Space Force Malabar Annex —off of Minton Road will be the site where the Space Force will oversee the testing of ordnances and simulated explosives. Cadets will use blank ammunition as they train for reconnaissance, ambushes, rope bridge construction and other exercises, Space Launch Delta reported. Training is from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Sunday.

