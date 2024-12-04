WFIT Local & State News - December 4, 2024 PM

DeSantis as Defense Secretary?

The Wall Street Journal reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being considered by the Trump administration to become Secretary of Defense. The current nominee for the job, Pete Hegseth, is running into headwinds over allegations of sexual assault and alcohol abuse. It’s not clear that DeSantis would want the job, but he is said to have met with Trump Tuesday in Palm Beach.

Satellite Beach City Council may stop beach booting.

Ever since Satellite Beach started charging people to park at their beaches, the booting of vehicles has been a problem. Now new rules are under consideration. If passed, the booting of vehicles in Satellite Beach will end on January 1st. Instead, the majority of city council members think ticketing will do the trick.

Florida approves FPL rate hike.

FPL customers will see an increase of about $12 in monthly bills next year to cover costs from the 2024 hurricane season. The state Public Service Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a $1.2 billion recovery package FPL, aimed at covering costs incurred by Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.

'Bill of Rights Sanctuary County' ordinance on hold in Brevard.

County Commissioners were considering an ordinance to make Brevard a “Bill of Rights Sanctuary” county. It would give Brevard the right to refuse to cooperate with the federal government. The concept was backed by a conservative group known as Truth Fest, which hosts meetings on the Space Coast for conspiracy theorists. But the ordinance was pulled from the agenda at the last minute. County Commissioner Rob Feltner said it will be considered in the near future.

Free adoptions for cats and dogs in December.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Animal Care Center is hosting holiday free adoptions for cats and dogs in December. Your approved adoption application includes free spay/neuter, microchip, current vaccinations, medical insurance, and a county license. The center is located on west Eau Gallie Blvd in Melbourne.

SpaceX sets another record.

SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites early this morning, and set another record. The first stage booster flew again for the 24th time. It landed offshore on the drone ship, perhaps in preparation for another record-setting flight.

Up next, a possible lunchtime launch on Thursday. SpaceX hopes to launch a SiriusXM radio satellite from Kennedy Space Center. The two hour launch window opens at 11:10AM tomorrow.

Emergency response exercises underway by the Space Force.

Don't be alarmed at sightings of emergency responders, military personnel or simulated incidents near U.S. Space Force installations over the next few days. Emergency response and readiness exercises are being conducted at Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station through Dec. 12.

The exercises will involve simulated launched-related incidents and are part of routine readiness training.

Raw milk use surging despite Florida law banning sales.

Farmer’s markets have become a hot spot for the state’s raw dairy consumers, even though Florida law forbids the sale of raw milk to humans. Raw milk has surged in popularity across the state over the last few years, a trend in part driven by online influencers within rightwing, anti-establishment circles of the web.

It’s ok to sell raw dairy products, as long as the packaging state “not for human consumption.” Experts maintain that the benefits simply do not outweigh the risks. According North Carolina State University: “There are no science-based, data-supported reasons that raw milk is healthier than pasteurized milk, and certainly no reasons that would outweigh the risks associated with consuming raw milk.”

