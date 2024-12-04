WFIT's Local News Update December 4, 2024 AM

City of Palm Bay Awarded $100,000 Grant from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

The EPA has chosen the City of Palm Bay to fund an Action Plan for “the compound” incorporating sustainable development to encourage and stimulate economic growth. The Technical Assistance provided by EPA Region 4 is valued at $100,000, with no match required by the City.

The goal is to identify opportunities and a path for strategic development of “the compound”.

Bill of Rights Sanctuary County' ordinance on hold in Brevard for now An ordinance proposing to designate Brevard as a "Bill of Rights Sanctuary County" was removed from the County Commission meeting agenda. Commissioner Rob Feltner postponed the item, stating he intends to reintroduce it after revisions are made to tailor it more specifically to Brevard County.

The ordinance aims to establish "a right to be free from the commanding hand of the federal government" and recognize "the right to refuse to cooperate with federal officials in response to unconstitutional federal measures."



Brevard Zoo to name aquarium after Philanthropists Brevard Zoo’s aquarium will be named after philanthropists, John and Pat Bowen, whose gift launched Brevard Zoo's $100 million campaign to fund the aquarium and zoo.

Groundbreaking for the Bowen Aquarium and Conservation Center which will be built at Port Canaveral, is expected in 2025, with an anticipated opening after 2-3 years of construction.



Emissions testing in Florida ended at the turn of the century - one group wants it back CC

One non-profit is calling to bring back a process removed over two decades ago.

In 2000, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush ended emissions tests to renew auto tags, citing high costs and frustrated motorists.

But Glenn Compton, chairman of Manasota 88, says it’s especially important with the state’s rapid growth.

“That means more people, more pollution, certainly a lot more vehicles and a lot more ozone and carbon monoxide issues than we’ve had previously”

University of Central Florida Environmental Engineering professor Haofei Yu says it only takes a small number of cars with bad emissions to make a big difference.

“If you force everybody to bring in their cars for testing, you can very quickly identify the dirtiest cars.”

And inspections will lessen that.

“It will help, improve for sure, because vehicle is such a huge contributor to air pollution.”

Bush said the program cost car owners about 52 million dollars annually.

Videoing first responders may get tough in 2025

Starting in 2025, recording videos of law enforcement in Florida may become more challenging due to a new law taking effect on January 1. The legislation requires individuals to move at least 25 feet away if verbally instructed by first responders, including law enforcement officers, while they are performing their legal duties.

Governor Ron DeSantis defended the law, stating it supports law enforcement and criticizes media outlets for allegedly distorting narratives about police to attract attention and "clicks." However, critics argue the measure aims to hinder the public's ability to document instances of police misconduct or brutality.

Senate Bill 184 makes it a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to 60 days in jail, to approach or remain within 25 feet of a first responder after being verbally warned. While the law does not prohibit taking photos or videos of law enforcement, it mandates compliance with the 25-foot distance, potentially complicating efforts to capture clear footage.

Opponents of the law have raised concerns about potential First Amendment violations, suggesting it could stifle public accountability and limit the documentation of police actions.



More: www.floridatoday.com