WFIT Local & State News December 9, 2024 PM

Florida legislators proposing new bills.

As we near the end of 2024, state legislators are already thinking about their agendas for 2025. The process of proposing legislation is underway. In a normal session, around 2,000 bills or so are filed. But only about 300 actually get passed into law. So far, there are 40 bills on the docket, many highlighting issues voters were vocal about during the November election, such as the cost of living, childcare, homeowners insurance, and tax incentives for energy efficiency. The hearings for the proposed bills will begin when the session starts in Tallahassee on March 4.

Accident mars Merritt Island boat parade.

After the Merritt Island Holiday Boat Parade Saturday, the driver of one boat was doing donuts, speeding and lost control. He crashed into another boat, climbing over top of it. Brevard County Fire Rescue took one person to the hospital.

Federal COVID aid went to illegal Florida gambling casinos.

During the COVID pandemic, Florida’s illegal gambling arcades received over $500,000 in taxpayer-back loans through the Small Business Administration. Many of these companies used false information on their loan applications. Four Florida casinos were later raided for illegal gambling. And like the majority of the COVID loans, almost all have been forgiven.

Brevard Sheriff's chief legal counsel named as judge.

The top lawyer for the Brevard County sheriff's office has been appointed to a judgeship by Gov. DeSantis. Laura Moody began her legal career in Brevard in 2007 as a prosecutor. She’s been named to fill a judicial vacancy with the 18th Judicial Circuit.

Two more Florida panthers killed.

About 10% of the endangered Florida panthers have been killed this year by vehicles. Only 120 to 230 Florida panthers are thought to be left in the wild, and in 2024 a total of 32 have been killed, including two in the past week. Vehicle strikes have made this the deadliest year for panthers since 2016. Urban development has brought more panthers into contact with humans.

Space News.

The next rocket launch from the Cape may come this Thursday evening. SpaceX will send a satellite to orbit for Luxembourg-based SES. The launch window extends from 3:55PM to 6:25PM.

You may have noticed a new addition to the launch pads at the Cape. Blue Origin has raised its New Glenn rocket to the vertical position for its inaugural mission. New Glenn is expected to launch before the end of the year. It occupies the southern-most launch pad, close to Port Canaveral.

Two Brevard cities among best places in Florida to retire.

According to a new study, Brevard County has two of the top 10 cities in Florida for retirees. Retirement Living considered factors such as housing prices, poverty levels, and sales tax. Palm Bay came in at #5, and Melbourne was the eighth best place for folks to retire in Florida. The best place was Palm Coast, to our north.

Straight-talk about the lagoon.

If you have questions about projects to restore the Indian River Lagoon, there’s an event tomorrow where you can get answers. The Brevard Indian River Lagoon Coalition is hosting a Lagoon Straight Talk event tomorrow, December 10th. Learn about the impact that restoration projects are having on the Lagoon. And the state required septic tank upgrades. The event is free, but room is limited, so register at HelpTheLagoon.org.

