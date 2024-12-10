WFIT Local & State News - Dec 10 2024 PM

Randy Fine wants to deny immigrants in-state tuition.

Undocumented immigrants would lose access to in-state tuition rates at Florida colleges and universities under a bill filed by Sen. Randy Fine. The Republican from Brevard County called the practice of providing in-state tuition to undocumented immigrants a “sweetheart deal.” In-state tuition averages just over $6,000 per year, while out-of-state tuition is nearly $30,000. Fine will resign from the Florida Senate in March. He is a candidate for the US House of Representatives.

Blue Origin nears inaugural rocket launch.

You may have noticed a new addition to the launch pads at the Cape. Blue Origin has raised its New Glenn rocket to the vertical position for its inaugural mission. The company reports that the payload for the mission will be integrated with the rocket after a hotfire test is completed. New Glenn is expected to launch before the end of the year. The rocket stands more than 322 feet, and has a reusable first stage powered by liquified oxygen and natural gas. It occupies the southern-most active launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, close to Port Canaveral.

55 pounds of cocaine found floating offshore.

Are you missing packages with a scorpion design on them? If so the Brevard Sheriff’s Office is looking for you. The packages were found offshore by a fisherman. They contained about 55 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of $1.7 million. The drugs were individually wrapped in watertight packages and branded with a black scorpion. According to the sheriffs office that’s an insignia of the drug cartel. If the cocaine is yours, the sheriffs office invites you to come and claim it. You’ll get an all-expenses paid vacation in the Brevard jail.

Florida is #2 in solar panel installations.

Nearly 30,000 Floridians installed solar power in 2024, bringing the number of installations to over 253,000. The state as a whole has installed 3.1 gigawatts of solar-generation capacity through the first three quarters of this year. That’s the second most in the nation, ranking behind only Texas. The price of solar power has gone down by 43% over the past decade. Florida receives 8% of its electricity from solar, while relying on natural gas for 75% of its energy needs - more than any other state.

Will Isaacman shake up NASA?

What changes may occur if Jared Isaacman is confirmed as the new NASA administrator? Amid the backdrop of newly announced Artemis moon-mission postponements, analysts expect potential NASA administrator Jared Isaacman to shake up the agency from a private-businessman and private-astronaut perspective. Isaacman is the 41-year-old billionaire who partnered with Elon Musk's SpaceX to command and finance two commercial astronaut spaceflights. Don Platt, director of the Florida Tech Spaceport Education Center said this is definitely not the sort of standard NASA type of person that's spent years in the government. Platt told Florida Today that it's probably good for NASA, because the agency has been spinning its wheels trying to get back to the moon.

Palm Bay gets an interim city manager.

Ex-West Melbourne City Manager Scott Morgan is taking an interim position as city manager in Palm Bay. He’ll fill the vacancy left when Suzanne Sherman was fired last month. An employment contract is being negotiated between Morgan and the Palm Bay City Attorney, and will be presented to the City Council for approval Wednesday night.

