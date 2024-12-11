WFIT Local & State News

Florida reports record-breaking tourism.

The state of Florida saw a record-breaking number of tourists in 2023. Nearly 157 million out-of-state visitors spent $131 billion. That's a 4.9% increase in spending from the previous year. The overwhelming majority of the tourists, 93%, traveled to Florida from within the United States. The number of international tourists fell again, to just 11 million.

International travelers to MLB drop 23%.

International travelers flying on TUI Airways to Melbourne dropped 23% this tourist season. The European travel company brought 178,000 passengers to MLB, but that was down from 231,000 last year. Airport officials blame the departure of TUI’s cruise ship from Port Canaveral, and unfavorable foreign exchange rates. TUI remains under contract to fly from MLB until 2030.

Randy Fine wants to rollback gun restrictions.

State senator Randy Fine Tuesday proposed repealing a law that prevents people under age 21 from buying rifles and other long guns. Brevard Republican Randy Fine filed a bill to repeal the law passed in wake of the 2018 Parkland massacre that killed 17. Fine filed the proposal for consideration during the 2025 Tallahassee legislative session, which will start March 4.

Another effort for heat protection for outdoor workers.

Legislators in Tallahassee have failed twice to pass legislation protecting workers from heat-related illnesses. Now a Broward Democratic Representative is trying again. Michael Gottlieb has filed legislation to require employers to provide shade and drinking water to outdoor workers. The Florida Legislature passed a law last year prohibiting local governments from enacting such protections. According to a Federal database, Florida ranked second among all states for the most 911 calls for heat-related incidents.

Advocates gather for Indian River Lagoon restoration.

Nearly 200 residents attended a public forum in Melbourne on Tuesday to discuss the Indian River Lagoon’s recent restoration efforts and progress. During the 8th “Lagoon Straight Talk” event, people learned how they can contribute to keeping the lagoon clean from pollution. While the overall mood at the Eau Gallie Civic Center was positive, supporters of a cleaner Indian River Lagoon want it known there is still work to be done. Nearly 20 organizations set up tables during Tuesday’s Public Forum to educate residents on how they can help with the Lagoon cleanup.

Brevard home prices decline.

Brevard's median home price dropped more than $17,000 month over month. Newly released data from Realtor.com for September shows that potential buyers and sellers in Brevard County saw lower home sale prices than the previous month's median. The median home sold for $335,000, down 3.9% from August. But compared to a year ago, the median home sales price was the same. Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 10.8% in sales price during September.

Local cops shut down illegal casinos.

The Florida Gaming Control Commission teamed up with Brevard Law enforcement to shut down five illegal casinos. On Tuesday, state agents helped the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office execute a search warrant for five illegal casinos throughout the county. More than 500 illegal gambling machines, related equipment, and more than $845,000 were seized. The five illegal casinos were located in Palm Bay, Melbourne and Merritt Island.

