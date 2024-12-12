WFIT Local & State News

FWC investigates Merritt Island boat parade crash.

State investigators with Florida Wildlife Commission are reviewing the Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade crash that injured three. FWC is looking into whether there is any criminal liability stemming from two-vessel crash Saturday. No arrests have been made, pending the outcome of the active investigation.

Upcoming rocket launches.

SpaceX is targeting Friday evening for the launch of a GPS satellite. The four hour launch window opens at 6:30PM. Then on Sunday afternoon another Falcon 9 will send a communications satellite to orbit for Luxembourg-based SES. The two-hour launch window opens at 3:38PM.

Ambassador Dan Newlin

You’ve seen his billboards. Dan Newlin won me hundreds of thousands of dollars. Newlin also raised more than $8 million for the Trump campaign at a fundraiser in his home in Windermere. Now President-Elect Trump has nominated Dan Newlin as the our ambassador to the country of Columbia.

College graduations held this week.

Fall commencement ceremonies will be held this week in Brevard. On Thursday, 500 students at Eastern Florida State College graduated. Then on Saturday, more than 900 students are expected to walk the stage at Florida Tech.

Moms for Liberty co-founder selected for Commission on Ethics.

Not waiting to see if the Florida Senate confirms her appointment, the Commission on Ethics unanimously selected conservative Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich as its new vice-chair.

Descovich, a former Brevard County School Board member, has served on the commission since Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed her last year. The Florida Senate didn't confirm her during the last legislative session; concerns were raised that Descovich's work counted as lobbying, which would conflict with a role on the commission.

Best places to move to in Florida.

Here’s another list of the best places to move to in Florida. Cities are ranked by five criteria in this study: affordability, economic strength, education and health care, quality of life, and safety. The No. 1 spot on went to Wesley Chapel in Pasco County. Palm Bay made the list at No. 7. Miami Beach came in last. Melbourne was in the middle at No. 34. It ranked poorly in quality of life and safety.

Matt Gaetz’s next act.

Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman who stepped down from his seat to mount a short quest to become Trump’s attorney general, will soon be hosting his own TV show. The one-hour political talk show will be on the conservative channel, One American News Network (OAN). The move is seen as a stepping stone to Gaetz’s run for Florida Governor in 2026.

Can you drink alcohol in a car?

Here’s a question you may be asking yourself this holiday season? Can I drink alcohol in a car if someone else is driving? According to Florida law , it’s illegal to have an open container of alcohol or to drink alcohol while you’re driving or while you’re a passenger in a motor vehicle. There are exceptions: You can drink as a passenger in a commercial vehicle such as a bus or a taxi cab. Keep in mind that Uber and Lyft drivers don’t carry commercial driving licenses, so you would be in violating the law if you drink alcohol as a passenger in a ride-share vehicle. It’s ok to drink in a self-contained motor home over 21 feet in length.

