WFIT Local & State News - December 16, 2024 PM

Brevard firefighters at impasse with county.

Brevard County firefighters say they are still in a stalemate with the county over pay. According to information from Brevard Fire Rescue, nearly 100 firefighters have left the department this year. District Chief Ryan Barrack, who has been with Brevard Fire Rescue for 16 years, said pay rates for firefighters in the county are driving the exodus. Barrack said the annual attrition rate is approaching 20%. According to Barrack, the pay in other localities is $30,000 more a year. Members of the firefighter’s union plan to speak at the Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.

Possible rocket launch tonight.

SpaceX has been trying to launch a GPS satellite for the Space Force since last week, but has been thwarted by the weather. Tonight the company may try again. A launch window opens at 7:51PM. Weather is 75% favorable, but SpaceX is keeping an eye on the seas in the booster recovery area offshore. More Falcon 9 launches are possible this Tuesday and Wednesday.

$1.8 billion proposed for next space infrastructure.

An unidentified space company plans to invest about $1.8 billion and create 600 jobs by developing a high-volume production facility and launch infrastructure for heavy-lift rockets at Cape Canaveral. Space Florida officials declined to divulge more details on the colossal undertaking, but one contender might be SpaceX. Space Florida is expected to consider providing up to $55 million in funding for the project.

Brevard Cultural Alliance seeks contract renewal.

The Brevard Cultural Alliance will be coming to the County Commission Tuesday, seeking approval of a $202,000 contract to help promote arts in the county. Funding would come from money generated by Brevard County's 5% tourist tax. The request comes at a time when the County Commission has sometimes balked at funding for the arts. Last month the commission tabled a proposal for marketing support for 44 events.

Florida Tech fall commencement ceremony.

Florida Tech held its 2024 Fall Commencement on Saturday. In total, 1,164 degrees were awarded.

The Florida -> Washington connection.

President-elect Donald Trump is inviting plenty of Floridians to join his administration. He has nominated or appointed at least a dozen Floridians to come to Washington. Will they include Gov. Ron DeSantis? The governor’s name has been floated for Secretary of Defense should Pete Hegseth fall by the wayside. DeSantis is on the spot himself about appointing Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump to replace Marco Rubio in the Senate. One insider said the Senate selection “… is a piece of gold that DeSantis has that he’s not going to give up without something in return.” DeSantis has said that he is likely to name his choice to replace Rubio by the beginning of January.

Panther deaths not a record.

We reported last week on the 32 Florida panthers that were killed this year. It was implied that was a record number of deaths. But that might have been an exaggeration. Unfortunately, thirty-two panthers killed in a year is about average. Our story should have read: Florida panther deaths return to average after a drop the previous year.

