WFIT Local News Update December 17, 2024 AM

Commercial space industry placing wastewater infrastructure pressure on Brevard County

The commercial space industry generates significant wastewater, and Brevard County officials report that state authorities are pressuring them to use local tax dollars to expand wastewater facilities to meet the industry's growing demands. This has raised concerns that county taxpayers may be unfairly burdened with costs benefiting the private space sector.

Space Florida is advocating for a major expansion of the Merritt Island Sykes Creek treatment plant. To address these demands, the county is exploring various options, including the potential construction of a new wastewater treatment plant in Port St. John.

To determine the best path forward, the county is pursuing a $2.5 million study to assess water infrastructure needs for both the private space industry and local residents.

Brevard Cultural Alliance seeks contract renewal.



The Brevard Cultural Alliance is coming to the County Commission seeking approval of a $202,000 contract to help promote arts in the county. Rick Glasby has more:

Funding would come from money generated by Brevard County's 5% tourist tax. The request comes at a time when the County Commission has sometimes balked at funding for the arts. Last month the commission tabled a proposal for marketing support for 44 events.



State Rep. Anna Eskamani says she’s running for Orlando mayor in 2027

Democratic State Representative Anna Eskamani announced that she'll be running for Orlando mayor in 2027.

When Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer was elected again in 2023, he said it would be his last four-year term.

Now the race to fill that seat has begun with well-known progressive Anna Eskamani -- flanked by other local Democratic leaders -- announcing her bid in front of City Hall.

The 34-year-old former senior director for Planned Parenthood has represented much of Orlando in the State Legislature since 2018. She won reelection this year with 59 percent of the vote.

Eskamani says her priorities would include homelessness and affordable housing, public transportation and support for small businesses.

Eskamani is the first candidate to announce her intentions for an election not scheduled to be decided until November 2027.

Trump May End Day Light Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time’s days may be numbered. President-elect Donald J. Trump has called the practice inconvenient and very costly to our Nation.

Florida has tried for years to make daylight saving time permanent, an action that requires congressional approval and would need to be signed into law by the president.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who head Trump's newly created Department of Governmental Efficiency have called for the U.S. to stop changing its clocks twice a year.

SpaceX Pushes to Incorporate Its Own City

SpaceX has petitioned for the incorporation of Starbase, its hub for the development and production of Starship, into a standalone city in Texas.

If SpaceX takes similar steps in Florida, where its operations are deeply embedded in Cape Canaveral it would face unique challenges and requirements.

Randy Fine files bill again to ban other flags at government buildings

Randy Fine filed a bill to bar state agencies and local governments from putting up flags with a “political viewpoint.” He first co-sponsored the bill earlier this year as a House member and on Monday refiled the bill (SB 100) as a state senator ahead of the next legislative session that starts March 4.

Fine’s office specified the Palestinian, Black Lives Matter and transgender flags as the main targets of the bill.

