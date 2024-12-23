WFIT Local & State News - December 23, 2024 PM

New Year may bring more trouble for Brevard’s homeless.

A new Florida law goes into effect on January 1st that may impact the homeless living in Brevard County. The law’s requirement for local camping bans took effect October 1st, but it won’t become enforceable until January 1st. That’s when residents, businesses, and Florida’s attorney general gain the power to sue local governments that don’t clear homeless encampments.

In related news, memorial services were held last week for the 66 homeless people who died in 2024 in Brevard County. The list has gotten smaller the last three years. In 2023 the list was 91 names long. In 2022 136 homeless men and women died in Brevard.

Orlando drone display goes awry.

Crowds gathered around Lake Eola in Orlando to watch a holiday drone display Saturday, when some of the red and green drones collided and plummeted from the sky. A 7-year-old boy was hit by a drone, and taken to the hospital. The FAA is investigating. Typically, during a synchronized drone show, the drones are linked up by GPS. Drone expert, Dr. Vivek Sharma of Florida Tech, speculated that the failure might stem from GPS interference, programming errors, or drone collisions.

Community Foundation for Brevard gets $5.4 million gift.

The Community Foundation for Brevard received a donation of $5.4 million to create the Walter J. and Dorothea Gatti Foundation. The foundation will distribute annual grants to support causes about which the couple was passionate. In the past, the Gattis have supported scholarships for Florida Tech students, the Brevard Zoo, and projects benefiting the Indian River Lagoon. Walter J. Gatti founded and was CEO of Tensor Engineering in Indian Harbour Beach.

The fuss about fluoride.

Most of Florida’s tap water is fluoridated, including the City of Cocoa, Palm Bay, Titusville and Melbourne. The CDC says fluoride prevents cavities and makes teeth stronger. The American Dental Association says water fluoridation is one of the 10 greatest health achievements of the 20th century. But Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, calls fluoridated water “a health malpractice.” He says there’s a neuro-psychiatric risk, particularly in pregnant women and children. Yesterday the cities of Tavares and Port St Lucie in Florida voted to remove fluoride from their drinking water.

Surfing Santas hit the waves Christmas Eve.

Hundreds of Surfing Santas are expected to hit the waves in Cocoa Beach Christmas eve. This free, annual event kicks off 7:30AM tomorrow morning at Minuteman Causeway.

Brevard's largest Kwanzaa event to be held December 26.

The largest Kwanzaa celebration on the Space Coast will be held this Thursday in Palm Bay. Many in the Black community take part in the holiday as a way to celebrate their cultural history. Kwanzaa is based on ancient harvest festivals found in cultures across Africa in hopes of unifying those of African descent. A celebration in Brevard will be held Dec. 26 at the Jamrock Grill restaurant in Palm Bay.

Brevard school kids to appear on GMA.

The students at Endeavor Elementary School in Cocoa were surprised by a visit from Mickey Mouse and crew from a Disney cruise ship. Mickey brought toys for all the kids. The visit will air tomorrow morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

