WFIT Local & State News - January 10, 2025 PM

“Pointy end is up.”

The CEO of rocket company Blue Origin, Dave Limp, posted on socials that the “pointy end is up,” meaning that the New Glenn rocket is vertical on the launch pad at the Cape. The new launch window opens at 1AM early Sunday morning. A previous attempt was delayed due to high seas in the booster recovery zone. Limp posted that the objective of the debut flight of New Glenn is to reach orbit. Anything beyond that, such as landing the booster on the barge, is a bonus. Check with our news partner, Florida Today, on updates to the launch schedule.

Florida Senator wants anti-discrimination protections for medical marijuana patients.

A Florida state senator wants anti-discrimination protections for medical marijuana patients. Sen. Tina Polsky has filed a bill for consideration in the 2025 Florida legislative session that would prohibit a court from denying parental rights based on a parent’s use of medical marijuana. Data from the Office of Medical Marijuana Use show that as of this week nearly 900-thousand patients in Florida are certified to use medical marijuana.

Brevard housecleaner allegedly assaulted elderly homeowner over Christmas bonus.

A 29-year-old housecleaner allegedly assaulted an elderly Brevard homeowner over a Christmas bonus. Heather Nelson wanted a $500 bonus. When the elderly woman refused, Nelson grabbed her checkbook and wrote a $1,400 check. And used the 83-year-old woman’s credit card to pay her rent. Nelson is now facing charges of robbery, aggravated battery, forgery, fraud, and grand theft.

Respiratory ailments are on the upswing in Brevard.

If the holidays left you feeling less than stellar, you're not alone. Respiratory viruses of all kinds — from run-of-the-mill colds to more serious illnesses like COVID, influenza and RSV — are surging nationwide. And Florida has a higher rate of infection. According to local Brevard health systems, hospitals are seeing an uptick in respiratory viruses. But trends are similar to previous years.

Florida legislators not sold on DeSantis’ call for a special session.

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants the Florida Legislature to meet in a special session prior to March to tackle soaring condo assessments and consider immigration proposals. But state lawmakers appear to have no interest in meeting in a special session to address the issues. One state senator said, “Why go to Tallahassee if you don’t have a solution? That’s just a waste of money.” The two legislative leaders who have the immediate power to call a special session have not commented publicly on the governor’s request.

New board member of a Florida university says colleges are “indoctrination camps.”

An appointee to the board of the University of West Florida in Pensacola has said that colleges and universities undermine traditional American families by encouraging women to pursue careers and put off childbirth. Scott Yenor has argued that institutions of higher education are “indoctrination camps.” Yenor was appointed by Gov. DeSantis to the university board, and told the Associated Press that he supports the Governors education agenda.

Brevard was warmer and drier in 2024.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne has crunched the numbers for 2024, and found that the year was warmer and drier than normal in Brevard. Melbourne had an average temperature for the year of 74.5 degrees, just 1.4 degrees above normal. And Melbourne received over 40 inches of rain for the year, which was more than 10 inches below normal.

