WFIT Local & State News - January 20, 2025 PM

Smaller groups could again be eligible for Brevard County tourism grants.

Brevard County could again begin funding smaller cultural groups with tourism tax money. In a workshop discussion last week, representatives of those organizations implored the county commissioners to reconsider rule changes that made many groups ineligible for grant money last year. In previous years, smaller events with a minimum of 1,000 out-of-county attendees could receive $10,000 in grant money from the county. The Board of County Commissioners last year voted to award grant money only to larger events drawing over 5,000 out-of-county visitors, making them eligible for $50,000 in grant money. Now about $100,000 in grant money is leftover from last year. It could be divided evenly between the five county commissioners to disburse to cultural events in their respective districts. It’s seen as a way to compensate smaller groups who missed out on grants. The Board of County Commissioners will vote on the matter at its January 28th meeting.

Reason for holiday drone accident in Orlando revealed.

A federal probe has found the problem that plagued a holiday drone show in Orlando. That drones that were meant to dazzle viewers on the shores of Lake Eola didn’t have the most updated programming installed. That triggered a chain of mishaps in which some of the aircraft collided with each other, fell from the sky and in one case, severely injured a child. In its preliminary report investigating the mishap, the National Transportation Safety Board states that the formation of about 500 drones ended up misaligned and moved much closer to the audience than expected.

Rocket launch schedule.

Another very early morning rocket launch is coming up. SpaceX has scheduled a Starlink mission for 12:13AM Tuesday morning, with a 4 1/2 hour launch window. The Falcon 9 will lift off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. Than on Friday evening, it’s another Starlink mission. It’s currently scheduled for 5:45PM Friday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Condo reform hits a roadblock.

Governor DeSantis said that he and the Florida Senate are ready to address a financial crisis for condo owners. The problems were created by a new state law that aimed to prevent another Surfside tower collapse. But DeSantis said leaders in the Florida House are seemingly blocking any meaningful action. House Speaker Daniel Perez has said it would be better to wait to tackle the condo issues in March, when lawmakers are scheduled to hold their regular session rather than during a special session next week.

Rockledge golf course to close.

Turtle Creek Golf Course in Rockledge will be closing after five decades in business. While no reason was given in the course's official statement for the closure, city records show a 294-home subdivision is planned for the site. Turtle Creek's last day in business scheduled for May 31.

Melbourne woman arrested for “Definitely Not a Bag of Drugs.”

A Melbourne woman was arrested over the weekend on several drug-related charges. Sheriff’s deputies pulled over Teryn Acri, and found methamphetamine, needles, Narcan, digital scales, and small baggies, all in a bag labelled "Definitely Not A Bag Full Of Drugs.” Acri is currently being held in Brevard jail without bond.

