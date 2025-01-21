WFIT Local & State News - January 21, 2025 PM

Proposed legislation would protect Florida parks.

A Florida House Republican has filed a proposal that would prevent the development of golf courses and lodges in state parks. An identical bill was filed last month in the Florida Senate. The proposed legislation comes after last year’s outcry over development projects at nine state parks. Those plans were halted after bipartisan opposition. The proposed pro-parks proposals will be considered during the upcoming legislative session in Tallahassee.

Shakeup at NASA.

In a surprise move, the Director of Kennedy Space Center, Janet Petro, has been named Acting NASA Administrator by the Trump White House. The Associate Administrator, Jim Free, had been expected to take over the job after the departure of Bill Nelson. Billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman had been nominated for the position. Petro will lead the agency until his confirmation.

Brevard schools receive awards.

Schools across Brevard County have been awarded the National Blue Ribbon School award. The award goes to a public or private school recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for academic excellence or significant strides in closing achievement gaps.

Disney Cruise Line changes course.

Disney Cruise Line is planning to buck a trend of some competing cruise lines. When others are building larger and larger cruise ships, Disney will be making three of its future ships smaller. Disney is increasing its fleet from six to 13 ships, three of which are currently home-ported in Brevard.

Snow in Florida?

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the state’s emergency response apparatus ahead of a rare winter storm in Florida. It’s forecast to bring several inches of snow to the Panhandle and ice further east. The biggest danger appears to be that ice weighs down power lines and tree limbs, leaving Floridians shivering in the dark. There’s also the prospect of traffic accidents for Florida drivers not used to snow. Meanwhile, the Florida Legislature has postponed committee hearings scheduled this week until next week because of the travel hazards. And schools are closed in 14 Florida counties - NOT in Brevard.

The coldest weather in Brevard County is yet to come. The National Weather Service in Melbourne predicts a low in the 30’s in Western Brevard on Friday night.

Brevard January 6 rioters pardoned by Trump.

President Trump has pardoned hundreds of Jan. 6 rioters, including seven men from Brevard County. The Brevard Seven are among 140 Floridians charged for their participation in the Washington riots in 2021.

Florida legislators representing Brevard want to hear from residents.

The two state senators and five state representatives from Brevard County are holding a delegation meeting next week. But if you want offer your ideas for legislation or other suggestions, you need to register no later than this Wednesday. The annual legislative delegation meeting will be held January 29th at the Cocoa City Hall. Remarks from local governments start the meeting at 3:30PM followed by comments from residents at 5:30PM.

Florida is #1 for starting a new business.

Good news if you’re thinking of starting a new business. According to a Wallethub study, Florida is the best state to launch a new endeavor in 2025. The study looked at various factors critical to startup success, including access to financing, labor costs, and office-space affordability. Florida saw the number of small businesses in the state grow by nearly 16% between 2016 and 2022, the fourth-highest percentage in the country.

