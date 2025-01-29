WFIT's local news update January 29, 2025 AM

Florida Republicans push new legislation at special session

House and Senate Republicans pushed their immigration legislation through committees, even as DeSantis called the new bill "weaker" and criticized the Legislature's "theatrics" on social media.

The Senate bill's author, Sarasota Republican and Trump supporter Joe Gruters, called it a "solid product," and said he liked their path better.

The bill would cost over $500 million to implement, according to the bill's staff analysis. It still has much of what DeSantis proposed.

The Legislature shifted authority over state-level immigration enforcement from the governor to the commissioner of agriculture.

The bill would establish Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson as the state's chief immigration officer and create a State Immigration Enforcement Council. The board will consist of seven county sheriffs tasked with providing recommendations to the state and to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

MSC Cruises expanding presence at Port Canaveral with second year-round ship

MSC Cruises is expanding its presence at Port Canaveral, with a second year-round ship scheduled to be based there, starting late next year. In addition, MSC will deploy a new, still-to-be-named "World Class" ship there in 2027.

Executive vice president and chief commercial officer for MSC Cruises USA Lynn Torrent said their commitment to port canaveral is stronger than ever because of growing demand from their guests who love the port’s convenient location.

MSC is the market leader in Europe, South America, the Persian Gulf region, and southern Africa, with a growing presence in North America and the Far East. It operates in more than 100 countries, offering cruises across five continents and visits over 300 destinations.

SpaceX sends 21 Starlink satellites into orbit Monday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

On Monday evening, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Falcon 9 deployed 21 more satellites into the company's ever-growing internet constellation in low-Earth orbit. Thirteen of the satellites are capable of direct-to-cell communication.

The Space Force had forecasted 95% "go for launch" weather. Minutes before Monday's liftoff, National Weather Service radar showed a large-scale front, tracking just north of the Florida border — but the entire Sunshine State peninsula remained free of worrisome cloud cover.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster wrapped up its 20th mission by landing aboard SpaceX's drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean.

Next on the Eastern Range calendar, another SpaceX Falcon 9 will lift the first of two next-generation SpainSat satellites into orbit Wednesday night or Thursday. These satellites will provide communications for the Spanish government, its allies and international organizations.

Brevard Schools Foundation to Host ABC Awards Gala Honoring Teacher Excellence Jan. 30

The Brevard Schools Foundation is set to celebrate excellence in education with the annual Applauding Brevard’s Champions Awards Gala. This event recognizes the district’s outstanding teachers and will take place on January 30.

The ABC Awards serve as a platform to acknowledge educators who have made remarkable contributions to their schools and communities.

This year’s gala will highlight 94 Teacher of the Year honorees from Brevard Public Schools. Over 400 guests are expected to attend, including school board members, foundation board members and the 94 honorees.

The evening will honor educators who have demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication, with one winner advancing to represent Brevard Public Schools in the Florida Teacher of the Year program.

The gala will feature speeches including members of the Brevard County School board, and Deborah Price, the previous Teacher of the Year.