WFIT's Local News Update February 3, 2025 AM

Sierra Space Dream Chaser 'mini shuttle' space plane tests continue toward May maiden flight

Sierra Space's Dream Chaser space plane may make its maiden flight in May after launching atop a rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Pre-flight testing continues at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

On Wednesday, Sierra Space officials announced the spacecraft successfully completed and passed another round of test milestones in collaboration with NASA.

The 30-foot-long Dream Chaser, which is named Tenacity, will launch atop a United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket. The uncrewed space plane is slated to deliver 7,800 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station, then descend to Earth and land like a space shuttle roughly 45 days later at KSC's Launch and Landing Facility.

Company spokesperson Alex Walker said the company's latest launch target is no earlier than May.

Second Harvest opens a large warehouse in Melbourne

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is opening a large warehouse in Melbourne. This location will bring help closer to the people and families who live on the Space Coast.

This location will allow local food pantries to stock up more often and with better supplies.

There are over 80 partner agencies in Brevard County that work with Second Harvest, and with the unsteady economy, food pantries are getting busier. The new warehouse in Melbourne will increase the capacity to store perishable goods and groceries by 50%.

According to Second Harvest, Brevard County has seen a recent jump in demand for food. Their organization delivered over 8 million meals to people across Brevard County in 2024.

How much does Trump’s Florida security detail cost? Here’s what a sheriff’s office is requesting

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is requesting more than $45 million from county commissioners to pay for massive amounts of overtime to provide security for President Donald Trump before and after the election.

Palm Beach County officials estimated security for the president will cost about $35 to $40 million a year. The approved county budget from last year did not include any funds for presidential security.

Trump is expected to arrive in Palm Beach County on Friday and depart on Sunday. This is the president's first weekend back home in Florida since Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

County Administrator Verdenia Baker said she has been working with the county's congressional delegation to approve legislation to allow for reimbursement of costs incurred while Trump campaigned for the office and after he was president-elect.

The expense of protecting President Trump skyrocketed after the second assassination attempt on his life at his West Palm Beach golf course on Sept. 15.

The county is seeking federal reimbursement, but there is no guarantee will happen. Even if it does, budget officials say the county probably would not receive any funds until 2026.

Florida judge rules against book ban-opposed parents alleging censorship, discrimination

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing Florida of discriminating against parents who oppose school library book removals. A 2023 law allows parents to appeal when certain books are kept but not to contest when they are removed.

The plaintiffs argued this violated the First Amendment by penalizing viewpoint, but U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor ruled the process is based on speaker status, not viewpoint. He allowed an amended complaint but said it's unlikely to succeed.

The Florida Freedom to Read Project criticized the decision, with director Raegan Miller calling it troubling.

Winsor also rejected Florida’s argument that book removals fall under government speech, meaning the First Amendment wouldn’t apply. The state has used this argument in past cases, though the issue remains legally unsettled.