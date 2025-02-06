WFIT's Local News Update February 6, 2025 AM

Everglades mining projects draw controversy

A major project in South Florida is in the works to address environmental challenges in the Everglades, and opinions are divided on whether the plan will help the region.

The Southland Water Resource Project proposes mining in the area, excavating as much as 9.4 million tons of sand and limestone per year. The project is backed by the South Florida Water Management District, as well as private entities Florida Crystal, U.S. Sugar Corp, as well as Phillips and Jordan.

The project claims it will increase water storage capacity for the Everglades. However, environmental activists don’t agree with the sentiment.

Eve Samples is the Executive Director at Friends of the Everglades and questions the true motivations behind the plan.

She said that the project, under the guise of a water resource project, would not be restorative, but would be exploiting the natural resources of the Everglades.

Samples says the corporations are the only ones who would stand to benefit from the project. Conservation group Captains for Clean Water estimates the mining operation can generate up to $800 million.

DeSantis budget plan would cut state workers

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his proposed $115.6 billion state budget for 2025-26 emphasizes “fiscal responsibility” and makes a significant reduction in the number of people the state employs.

The proposed spending plan is the first in four years without a pay raise for state workers across the board. It would also eliminate a net sum of 741 state government jobs. DeSantis said he plans to cut $3 billion in spending and boost state law enforcement and firefighting pay.

He will call on the Legislature, however, to provide a 25% pay increase for all current state law enforcement officers and firefighters, and a 20% increase in their entry level pay, which ranges from $46,443 to $52,500, depending on agency.

DeSantis’ proposal is the starting point for budget negotiations with the Legislature. Lawmakers will begin their annual session next month and once they write a spending plan, De-Santis has the power to veto individual items.

SR 192 detours due to water main repair

West Melbourne Police and Florida Department of Transportation closed westbound New Haven Ave on Monday to repair a damaged water main.

A contractor doing directional boring across the road hit an 8” water main, causing a road washout and collapse.

The leak was able to be isolated using water shut off valves. Police have roadblocks and detours set up throughout the area.

More immigrants are being arrested or detained by ICE in Florida this week. Here’s where

Over the past two weeks, officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been intensifying their search for undocumented immigrants who have been convicted of crimes. This comes after President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

ICE has been working with Homeland Security Investigations, Florida Highway Patrol and local law enforcement. Rumors of ICE raids have immigrant communities on high alert, even those who are here legally.

Protests and demonstrations against the immigration crackdown were held across the state and at the Capitol over the weekend and Monday, part of a nationwide effort called “A Day Without Immigrants” that saw Hispanic-owned restaurants and business shutter for 24 hours.

Trump issued executive orders authorizing the expansion of “expedited removal,” which allows the U.S. to deport someone without a hearing and revoking a ban on ICE arrests in sensitive areas such as hospitals, schools and churches.