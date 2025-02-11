WFIT's Local News Update February 11, 2025

Brevard's school board set to adopt Dave Ramsey's Christian-based financial curriculum

Following in the footsteps of other districts around the state, Brevard Public Schools is set to approve Dave Ramsey's Christian-based financial curriculum for high schoolers at Tuesday's board meeting.

The course is meant to "help students avoid loans and other money traps" and give them "the secure future they deserve," according to Ramsey's website.

Despite the curriculum being built on an evangelical Christian worldview and how to honor God with your money, the text was approved for use in Florida public schools in 2023 by the state board of education.

"Foundations in Personal Finance" is a high school curriculum that covers topics such as budgeting and saving, avoiding debt, investing and more. It was approved by the Florida Department of Education for the 2023-2024 School year.

Brevard's school board will vote on whether or not to approve it on Tuesday at the 5:30 p.m. meeting, according to the agenda published on the district's website. Members of the public can comment ahead of the vote.

Corps of Engineers plans to dig test pits on residential South Patrick Shores cleanup site

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will begin digging test pits next month based on ground-penetrating radar surveys within a more than 50-acre area in South Patrick Shores. This area was where the military dumped World War II-era waste.

The Corps anticipates beginning the next phase of fieldwork in the Naval Air Station Banana River Off-Base Disposal Area cleanup in April.

Residents of the area have long raised concerns about what they see as an abnormal number of rare illnesses throughout their community, and worry that long-forgotten military waste remains a continuing health risk.

The Corps has been probing South Patrick Shores yards for any dangerous debris or chemicals left behind before, during and after World War II. Workers drive in mini-excavators, grab soil samples by hand, and use ground-penetrating radar to survey for metals.

Florida senator proposes limiting legislators to serving 16 years in their lifetime

A Florida senator has introduced a measure to place additional term limit restrictions on members of the Florida Senate and House of Representatives .

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia 's proposed constitutional amendment would limit a legislator to serving eight years in the Senate and eight years in the House in their lifetime.

Currently, legislators can serve a maximum of eight consecutive years in the Senate (two four-year terms) and eight consecutive years in the House (four two-year terms). But they are allowed to return to the legislative body they were term-limited from after a gap in tenure — as some have done.

Because Ingoglia's proposal would change the Florida Constitution, it would have to be approved by three-fifths of the membership of each chamber of the Florida Legislature. The proposed amendment then would have to be approved by 60% of voters in a statewide referendum.

His proposal, if approved, would take effect in 2026.

From campus to cosmos: send your science experiment up to space

Florida Tech is opening up the opportunity for its students to get involved in the space program.

The Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP) gives students the opportunity to send a science experiment to space, where the experiment will be conducted by an astronaut on the International Space Station.

According to Florida Tech Provost John Kiss, the Spaceflight Experiments Program aligns perfectly with Florida Tech’s mission to advance academic and research excellence.

This year is the first time that Florida Tech is participating in the program— Mission 20 of the SSEP— even though the program has been around for two decades.