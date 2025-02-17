WFIT Local News Update February 17, 2025

Florida Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Debbie Mayfield, in Senate District 19 Special Election

The Florida Supreme Court has ruled in favor of former State Senator Debbie Mayfield, ordering the Secretary of State to place her on the ballot for the Senate District 19 special election. The decision rejected the Secretary’s attempt to enforce term limits at the qualifying stage, ruling that he exceeded his ministerial role.

Legal experts note that the ruling narrows “consecutive” service to uninterrupted terms in the same chamber. This may prompt calls to amend Florida’s term-limit provisions, clarifying whether a brief break in service resets eligibility. Lawmakers could push for stricter constitutional language to close this newly recognized loophole.

Florida Republicans want to ban AI gun detection technology

Spring Hill Republican Senator Blaise Ingoglia is partnering with Palm Bay Republican Representative Monique Miller to file legislation that would block A-I gun detection in most public spaces. On social media, Ingoglia called the technology an “infringement” on Second and Fourth Amendment rights.

Zero Eyes, one of the companies behind the gun-detecting technology, works with most security cameras or live-streaming devices. The program has become popular among some school districts in Florida. The Leon County school board has hired Zero Eyes to install the system in thirty-five hundred cameras throughout 42 middle and high schools.

The AI detection bill includes a carve-out for places where concealed weapons are prohibited. Meaning under the measure, the technology could still be used on school campuses, or at police stations, airports, and courthouses.

Florida doesn’t allow open carry, but most adults 21 or older can conceal carry their firearms without a permit. Some Republicans, including Governor Ron DeSantis, are pushing to pass open carry this year, but House and Senate leaders have not yet agreed. The gun detection bill is filed for discussion in the regular legislative session that starts in March.

Endangered Florida butterfly species actually benefits from hurricanes

Researchers at the Florida Museum of Natural History and University of Florida found that a certain butterfly, the Schaus [like House] Swallowtail Butterfly, actually benefits from hurricanes.

It’s because hurricanes knock over large trees, leading to more sun on the forest floor. That triggers new foliage growth, leading to more butterflies.

Sarah Steele Cabrera is a PhD candidate at UF.

“We had noticed, noticed this trend that a few years after a hurricane, even a very severe storm like Hurricane Andrew in 1992, there were many butterflies a few years later. And so it was exciting and rewarding to see those anecdotal observations born out in the data.”

Cabrera warns that although some high wind events are good, regular disturbances could harm the butterfly.

The butterfly was among the first two insects added to the US endangered species list.

East Melbourne Avenue to close again for Crane Creek U.S. 1 bridge repair

East Melbourne Avenue will close again, in both directions so crews can make repairs to the Crane Creek U.S. 1 bridge that runs over the roadway.

The southbound outside lane on the U.S. 1 bridge will also be closed during the repairs, which could take up to two weeks.

Schedules are subject to change because of weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The bridge was hit by a box truck Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the same bridge was hit by a truck towing a trailer Wednesday night.

More www.floridatoday.com