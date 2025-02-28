WFIT's Local News Update February 28, 2025 AM

Nearly 1,000 employees impacted by closure of Rockledge Hospital.

The decision to close the Orlando Health Rockledge Hospital on April 22 will affect 940 employees. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

That figure is nearly 100 employees higher than officials of the hospital said it had when Orlando Health acquired it four months ago. Orlando Health told employees that the Rockledge hospital is in such poor condition that it would not be cost-effective to renovate, so the hospital would close, then be torn down. Orlando Health said it would guarantee positions for team members who are in good standing and are open to taking jobs at other Orlando Health facilities.



John Morgan says he's creating a new political party

Orlando attorney and Democratic megadonor John Morgan announced Wednesday that he is launching a new political party aimed at those “stuck in the middle.”

"Our two-party system is broken due to gerrymandering and divisive issues… on both sides," Morgan wrote in a post on X.

A vocal advocate for legal marijuana and higher minimum wages, Morgan expressed frustration with the current political climate. "Both parties have things I like," he said. "But what I don’t like is that everything has become a blood sport. It’s all or nothing. Compromise is a dirty word, and civility is gone.”

Reflecting on a previous push for recreational marijuana legalization, Morgan noted that issues not tied to a specific party tend to garner broad support. He pointed to marijuana reform, minimum wage increases, felon voting rights, and fair districting as examples.

"Most laws passed today benefit insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies, and monopolies," he said. "How about some laws for the people?"



Publix sued in Florida in checkout-prices inflation claim. Here’s what we know

Publix is facing a lawsuit alleging that its self-checkout weight scales inaccurately measured meats, cheeses, and deli items, leading to inflated prices. The suit also claims marked sale prices were higher at checkout than advertised.

The complaint accuses Publix’s point-of-sale system of artificially increasing product weights, causing customers to overpay unknowingly. The lawsuit seeks damages for all affected shoppers.

Publix, the Lakeland-based grocery chain with nearly 1,400 stores has not yet responded to the allegations.



Wildlife Officials Weigh Possible Bear Hunt



Florida wildlife officials will hold a series of online meetings on the possibility of a return to bear hunting in the state.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the first meeting will be held on March 13th.

Bear hunting has long been controversial in Florida, but calls have increased for wildlife officials to approve the first hunt in a decade.

Supporters, including Mark Barton, say a hunt could help better manage bear populations as the animals interact with humans.

“Don’t let people convince you that there’s no data. There is plenty of data. It shows that Florida’s bear population is thriving, and it could easily support a limited and highly regulated bear hunt.”

Opponents, including Kate MacFall with the Humane Society of the United States, argue hunting doesn’t reduce human-bear interactions.

“Why take the stress and risk the public trust again? I urge you not to give into pressure and not to go down the bear hunt road again. It’s not necessary, and the public support is not there.”

The last hunt, held in October 2015, was projected to last up to a week but was cancelled after 2 days when the bear death count reached 304.

FWC receives more than 6,000 calls a year about bears.

