WFIT's Local News Update March 3, 2025 AM

Sea turtle nest counts for 2024: lower numbers for some species, solid, record numbers for others

The Florida Fish and Wildlife's Research Bulletin for February reports that 2024 nesting numbers for sea turtles were no surprise, recording lower numbers for some species but also posting solid and record-breaking counts for others.

The counts result from the Florida Index Nesting Beach Survey, which records sea turtle nest counts on a standardized set of index beaches. Researchers use the annual survey to determine nesting trends.

Florida’s finalized 2024 sea turtle nesting numbers showed that Green Turtle numbers were lower this year, but not a surprise after the previous year's record; Loggerheads recorded a solid season, leatherbacks had another good year with record-breaking numbers on the Gulf Coast, and Kemp’s Ridleys turtles managed a new Florida record.

Sea Turtle Nesting

Sea Turtle nesting season runs March through October, and Brevard beaches are a vital nesting ground for thousands of sea turtles.

Sea turtles play a vital role in maintaining a balanced marine ecosystem. They help control jellyfish populations, keep seagrass beds healthy, and contribute to the overall health of our oceans.

You can help to nest sea turtles by Turning off or dimming beachfront lights at night, Filling in beach holes and knocking down sandcastles, and properly disposing of trash.

Federal judge skeptical of Florida's attempt to ban social media for young teenagers

Friday, a federal judge told lawyers in a landmark social media case that it would be challenging to justify how a complete ban for minors under 14 doesn’t infringe on their First Amendment rights to free speech.

The law would include an outright ban on social media accounts for teens younger than 14, regardless of parents' wishes.

Exactly which social media apps are covered under the ban is not clear and numerous conditions of the law must be met to be enforced.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker did not immediately rule on a request for a preliminary injunction to further block the new law from taking effect. But said a decision may come within three weeks.



Protected Seminole County forest is Central Florida’s first to join national network

Central Florida is now part of a nationally designated system of old-growth, protected forests. Seminole County’s Spring Hammock Preserve is the region’s first to join the Old-Growth Forest Network.

The nonprofit’s executive director Sarah Adloo says the forest’s native, ancient cypress trees make Spring Hammock unique.

“Florida is so special in the types of forests that it can grow, that we really don't have too many forests like this one **in our entire Old-Growth Forest Network. Especially with individual trees that reach 2,000 years old. That really is notable, and we love to share that.”

The addition of the Spring Hammock marks the 278th admission for the network.

Palm Bay Celebrates Grand Opening of New Dog Park at Ken Greene Memorial Park

The City of Palm Bay announces the grand opening of its newest dog park at Ken Greene Memorial Park, located at 550 Riviera Dr NE. A public ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 14, and all members of the community and their furry friends are invited to attend.

The Ken Greene Memorial Park addition provides separate Areas for Large and Small Dogs, Shaded Seating, an Agility Course, a 20x20 pavilion, and Water Stations.

The development of this new dog park was made possible through the use of impact fees.

