NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, Return to Earth

Boeing Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are finally coming home after their initial test flight became a nine-month-plus stay at the ISS.

March 14th NASA’s, SpaceX capsule was launched to rendezvous with the International Space Station. The capsule’s return mission provides Wilmore Williams, NASA astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbuno a return trip to Earth.

The Dragon is fully autonomous when it undocks from the ISS to the splashdown, yet the crew can take control if needed.

Using a series of parachute deployments, the Dragon will slow down from an orbital speed of about 17,500 mph to 350 mph to about 16 mph when it should softly land off the coast of Florida.

According to the U.S. space agency splashdown is yet to be determined “Mission managers will continue monitoring weather conditions in the area, as Dragon’s undocking depends on various factors, including spacecraft readiness, recovery team readiness, weather, sea states, and other factors.



Environmental group seeks records on NOAA layoffs

Environmentalists have filed a broad freedom of information request to the federal government demanding more details about layoffs and cuts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In its request, the Center for Biological Diversity asked for job descriptions and places of work for laid-off staffers. The center also requested a reorganization plan due last week and details on canceled and frozen grants.

Reported cuts to NOAA could amount to 20 percent reduction in staff. The agency oversees weather forecasting, conducting climate research, and managing marine wildlife.



Rockledge Hospital ends elective surgeries in advance of April 22 closing

Orlando Health has begun shutting down services at Rockledge Hospital before its planned closure on April 22.

Orlando Health acquired Rockledge Hospital but, citing its deteriorating physical condition announced on Feb. 20 that it would close the facility.

Some in the medical community warn that other local hospitals lack the capacity and staffing to handle the influx of patients following Rockledge Hospital’s closure. As Brevard County’s second-largest hospital, its shutdown could lead to longer transport times for ambulance crews, potentially increasing the risk of death in emergencies

Orlando Health has stated plans to build a new hospital in Brevard County but has not provided details on the location or timeline for its opening.



DeSantis, lawmakers push for restrictions on Florida citizen petition process

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who drew controversy for spending millions in taxpayer funds opposing the abortion and marijuana amendments, is now setting his sights on the citizen petition process itself.

Republican lawmakers in the Legislature have advanced two bills to impose stricter regulations on petition gathering and the organizations funding ballot initiatives. Under the House bill, groups sponsoring a ballot proposal would be limited to one per election cycle and required to post a $1 million bond with the Division of Elections. Petition gatherers must undergo background checks and complete mandatory training.

The Senate version includes many of the same provisions. Both bills cleared their first committee hearings this week.

Democrats and other critics argue that these new restrictions would eliminate one of the only tools citizens have to directly amend the state constitution.

In 2006, legislators imposed a 60% threshold to pass amendments. And when voters have approved measures opposed by the GOP-led Legislature, lawmakers have frequently attempted to weaken or override them.

