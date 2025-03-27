WFIT Local & State News - March 27, 2025 PM

Satellite Beach police will make immigration arrests.

The Satellite Beach City Council unanimously approved a measure that will allow its police department to make immigration-related arrests. The decision comes amid pressure from Florida's governor and attorney general for municipalities to enforce federal immigration priorities. Some residents expressed concern, fearing the local police department could become "an arm of ICE.” Satellite Beach police say that officers will undergo training that will enable them to enforce new federal and state immigration regulations.

Florida Senate committee votes down Randy Fine’s gun bill.

State Senator Randy Fine, the Melbourne Beach Republican, is wrapping up his last days in the Florida legislature in his typical way, trading barbs with the public and clashing with fellow lawmakers. Fine is running for the US Congress, with a special election set for next Tuesday. Meanwhile, Fine’s proposal bills in Tallahassee are running into trouble. His legislation allowing college students to carry guns on Florida campuses was voted down this week. Fine has another bill that if passed, would lower the state’s gun purchasing age from 21 to 18. That legislation has not even been assigned a committee hearing in the Florida Senate.

And Fine’s proposed bill to ban governments from flying the rainbow Pride flags is catching flack from Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. She said the legislation needs to be re-worded.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has contributed money to Randy Fine’s campaign to go to Washington. America PAC is putting down more than $20,000 to pay for texting services on behalf of Republicans Fine and Jimmy Patronis.

Florida House stands up to DeSantis.

The Florida House voted Wednesday to fund four projects Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed last year. The total price tag was over five million dollars. House Speaker Daniel Perez says the legislature is taking a different tone this session.

“This session we have focused on restoring the institutional role of the Florida House of Representatives while renewing faith with our values and ideals.”

The budget overrides included funding for a program for seniors, a water treatment plant, sanitation systems and the Department of Corrections.

Perez also said yesterday he wants to lower Florida’s sales tax from 6 percent to 5.25 percent. The move would reduce state revenue by 5 billion dollars a year.

“This will not be a temporary measure; a stunt or a tax holiday. This will be a permanent, recurring tax reduction. This will be the largest state tax cut in the history of Florida.”

Perez’s announcement comes as Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing to abolish property taxes in the state.

How fast have you driven on I-95? If your answer is 120 mph or more, you are a “super-speeder.” Florida lawmakers are pushing for stricter penalties on excessive speeding with new legislation targeting “super-speeders.” The proposed Florida Senate Bill aims to crack down on drivers exceeding the speed limit by 50 mph or more.

Space News.

In space news, ULA’s new Vulcan rocket has been certified by the Space Force. Vulcan can now begin flying national security missions from the Cape, three years after it was supposed to debut.

The next rocket launch from the Cape may come this Sunday afternoon. SpaceX plans to launch more Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 40. The launch window opens at 3:16PM Sunday.

