WFIT Local & State News - April 2, 2025 PM

Fine headed to Washington.

Republicans Jimmy Patronis and Randy Fine were elected to Congress in yesterday’s Special Congressional elections. Tristan Wood reports the contests drew national attention after the Democrats in the race outraised Republicans five to one.

Ultimately the fundraising gap wasn’t enough for democrats to overcome in districts that went to President Donald Trump by over 30 points in 2024. While neither Fine nor Patronis were able to win by a similar margin, they both won their races by at least 14 points. National Democrats are declaring an emotional victory, saying the slimmer margin is due to growing discontent with President Trump. Fine doesn’t see it that way. After his win, he took to the social media platform X to say he won his race because of Trump and that he won’t let the president down. For WFSU News, I’m Tristan Wood.

Note that Fine no longer represents Brevard County. The sixth congressional district stretches from South Daytona north to almost Saint Augustine.

Florida Rep. Debbie Mayfield easily beat three other candidates in the race for the Florida Senate District 19 seat. She took 60.81% of the vote in the field of four. Brian Hodgers won the nomination for the State House in the District 32 race with 35% of the vote. The winners of those Republican primaries for Florida Senate and House will face Democratic challengers in a June election

Lawmakers try to restrict hemp products (again).

The Florida legislature will attempt again to crack down on hemp extract and THC drinks. Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a similar bill last year. The bills would limit the amount of THC in THC-infused beverages, and require retailers to have liquor licenses to sell them. The proposed bills also would restrict the packaging of hemp products to make them less appealing to children.

The Florida House has again passed a bill that would lower the age for for buying long guns. After the Parkland school shooting in 2018, the Legislature raised the purchase age to buy rifles and shotguns to 21. So far, the state Senate has not heard the bill this year.

Hooters files for bankruptcy.

Hooters, the bar and restaurant chain that featured skimpy outfits, has filed for bankruptcy. The company hopes to address $376 million in debt by selling over 100 corporate-owned locations to franchisees. Hooters has had a rocky few years with the loss of walk-in traffic during the pandemic and the rising costs of food. Florida, where Hooters began, has more outlets than any other state, including two in Brevard.

The ants go marching one by one…

It’s that time of year again when Florida homes are invaded by tiny ants. Ghost ants, also known as sugar ants, are known for being difficult to get rid of. They attracted to sweets, and are often found in kitchens and bathrooms. The University of Florida has elevated ghost ants to major pest status in Central Florida. They are especially active from March through October. If you don’t want to call in an exterminator quite yet, mix 1 part borax with 3 parts powdered sugar, and dissolve in water. Then place the bait where you’ve spotted the ants.

